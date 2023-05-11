Patterson's Past: 50 years ago- Gov. Reagan gifted Apricot's from Patterson residents

25 Years Ago
May 11, 1998
The first three contestants in the Miss Patterson contest have been announced, they are Christina Brager, 17-year-old daughter of Art and Caroline Brager, Lauren Hoobler, 16-year-old daughter of William and Marilyn Hoobler, and Renee Reza, 18-year-old daughter of Steve and Maria Reza.
The subject of a community swimming pool for Patterson took a step forward at this week’s meeting of the City Council.
Gabriel Lomeli, 17-year- son of Francisco and Margarita Lomeli is the Artist of the Month of May at the Patterson Library.
Gayle Logan will serve as president of the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce for 1998-99.
50 Years Ago
May 10, 1973
Gov. Ronald Reagan was described as “most gracious” when presented with a gift of apricot products late last week in his Sacramento office. Several Pattersonites representing the Apricot Fiesta called on the governor including Bart Martini, Lauren Campbell, Fiesta Treasurer Judy Amaral, Claude Delphia, Miss Apricot Alice Rubio and Fiesta General Chairman Ron Swift. State Senator Claire Berryhill arranged the meeting and accompanied the group.
Cynthia English is the valedictorian of this year’s graduating class at Patterson High School. She has a 4.0 grade point average. Carol Lee Anderson and Joe Walker share the salutatorian honors.
75 Years Ago
May 6, 1948
The local Lions Club is participating in a project to provide used shoes to needy people in Stanislaus County.
A special census is planned for June to determine just how much Patterson has grown.
Despite a large number of intestinal disorders, bacteria in the city’s water supply have been ruled out as the cause.
PHS student body president Francis Silva has been presented a trophy for winning the Lions Club speaking contest.
Coach Al Harrison’s PHS tennis team pulled off a major upset this week, defeating Modesto 3-2 on the local courts. Modesto is the defending section champ
.
100 Years Ago
May 10, 1923
Some $300 in donations have been raised toward a $2000 goal to construct a community swimming pool. The Chamber of Commerce will auction off King Donnybrook Prilly, a 3-and-a-half-month-old bull donated by local breeder H.V. Bridgford, as part of the fundraising.
Two new rural phone lines will extend the service of the Evans Telephone Co. One will run nearly seven miles to the northwest of the city as far as C.H. Needham place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.