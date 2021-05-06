Patterson's Past: 50 Years ago- Lilly and Fred Hudson purchase "Lilly's Cafe" in Crows Landing

25 Years Ago – May 2, 1996
Darren Reno will be installed as president when the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce holds its annual dinner at the Westley Hotel on Friday May 17th. Evan Schut will be installed as vice-president.
Local voters will be asked on June 4 to approve some $3.4 million in bonded indebtedness. A two-thirds vote is needed for passage.
Patterson’s girls softball team won their 11th and 12th games in a row beating Ripon 5-0 and Hilmar 9-2. The wins keep the Tigers tied for first with Hughson in the TVL race (both at 9-1). Earlier in the week, Cal-High announced that Tigers are now the states 5th rated team in Division IV.
50 Years Ago – April 29, 1971
Lilly and Fred Hudson have purchased a café in Crows Landing that will be operated under the name Lilly’s Café.
The Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company has agreed to donate a scoreboard and clock to the new community stadium now under construction by volunteers.
Patterson has lost its fourth serviceman in Vietnam, Leonard Reza, a 1969 PHS graduate, was killed in action on April 22.
Henry Voss has succeeded Lauren Campbell of Patterson as president of the Apricot Producers of California. Campbell held the post for several years.
Manuel Furtado and Dan DeLash have won top honors for their FFA projects, it was announced by the sponsoring Wells Fargo Bank.
75 Years Ago – May 3, 1946
The status of the Crows Landing air station remains undetermined, the local Chamber of Commerce has learned.
A San Francisco firm was the low bidder on the first contract to construct the highline canal of the Central Valley Project in this area. The bid was $2.7 million to build a 13 mile section from Vernalis to Patterson.
The Patterson Business Girls’ Club will hold its annual spring dance this Saturday night.
The FFA will hold its fifth annual rodeo today at the Patterson rodeo grounds.
100 Years Ago – May 5, 1921
The Patterson Panthers won a town team game from the Tracy Southern Pacific club by an amazing score of 27-0.
A new ice cream store is opening on Del Puerto.
Patterson’s annual Chautauqua begins next Tuesday with a week-long schedule of concerts, plays and speeches.
The cornerstone of the Patterson’s new Carnegie library was laid Tuesday afternoon. A sealed bottle containing the names of members of the Improvement Club and city officials, as well as last week’s issue of the Patterson Irrigator containing a list of contributors, was placed beneath the cornerstone.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.