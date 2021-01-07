25 Years Ago – January 4, 1995
Kamp’s Clothing Store, a fixture on the West Side for four decades is closing their Patterson branch, the last of four original stores located throughout the valley.
Meanwhile, Johnny’s Club is celebrating 50 years of business. The Club is owned by Mayme and John A. Azevedo Sr.
1995 was the best ever for PHS athletes. Tiger teams won four TVL championships, starting with Boys Basketball, Boys Baseball, Girls Softball, and finishing with Boys Football. So it was only fitting that the Boys and Girls Basketball teams ended 1995 by winning the Ceres Tournament Championships.
50 Years Ago – January 7, 1971
Nearly a week has passed since 18 to 20 –year-olds could register to vote in California. As of yesterday, none from the Patterson area had done so.
Margaret Homen has taken ownership of the Fashionette Beauty Salon from Rose Silva, who opened the business nine years ago. Ann Bettencourt has purchased Lynell’s Beauty Salon from Lynell Kirk.
75 Years Ago – January 4, 1946
Miss Freda Hansen, who recently has been substituting, has been hired to teach fifth grade at Grayson School in Westley.
War Bond sales in Patterson Township totaled over $3.5 million during World War II, bond drive chairman W. W. Zacharias has announced.
Paul Carlson has purchased a grocery business in Turlock that will be operated by his brother-in-law David Leaf. Carlson owns the Plaza Grocery Store.
Dense fog was blamed for a tragic New Years crash in Berkeley that claimed the lives of two college students including 19-year-old Jane Patterson of Patterson. Her auto collided with a street car on Telegraph Avenue. She was the granddaughter of T. W. Patterson, founder of this community.
Sgt. Myron Parros has received his discharge from the Army Air Force having served in the Philippines. Wade Cripe who served 15 months in Europe is home and expects to be discharged soon.
- By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
