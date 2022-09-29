Patterson's Past: 50 years ago- new city ordinance switches to City Manager over Commissioners

25 Years Ago - September 29, 1997
John Strope, an Oregon native, is starting his 32nd year of teaching at Patterson High School.
The Westside Community Resource Center will hold a community open house and grand opening this Friday.
Jeremy Dodds, 17-year-old son of Richard and Diane Dodds of Patterson, has earned the highest rank in the Boy Scout program, the Eagle rank.
Jack in the Boxś first day in the Villa del Lago shopping center was a great success, according to manager Peter Lawrence.
Host Summerville handed the Tiger Pride football team their first loss of the season by a score of 21-6. Chris Sanchez scored Patterson’s lone touchdown on a screen pass from Stevie Reza that went for 64 yards.
50 Years Ago - September 28, 1972
The City Council this week introduced a new ordinance that would change Patterson´s type of government from commissioners to a city manager.
At the same time the council voted to seek applications for a new chief of police. Alex Kosich was recently asked to resign after serving nearly 18 years in the position.
Tony Zavala, 22, started this week as a new police officer.
Edith Adelman is the new president of Patte-Kake.
75 Years Ago - September 26, 1947
The sale of the Patterson Irrigator was announced today by R.C. Fleharty, who owned the business for nearly 30 years. Lowell Jessen, owner of the Turlock Journal, has purchased the weekly, with Robert Jones to serve as editor.
Stanislaus County may take over operation of the Navy´s large airport north of Crows Landing.
Patterson’s oldest U.S. veteran, Antonio Thomas Perry, has died at the Naval Hospital in Oakland at age 85. He served in the Indian Wars from 1885-88 and was a native of the Azores. Following a military funeral, he was buried in Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Francisco.
100 Years Ago - September 28, 1922
The Doble Steam Car will be sold here by J.M. Kerr, who recently visited the company’s manufacturing plant in San Francisco.
Patterson High School Principal E.P. Halley has been named president of the County Debating League, in which local students will participate.
The lights went dark in downtown Patterson for the fourth Saturday evening in succession, bringing a protest that was sent to PG&E headquarters in San Francisco.
The Jennings Tent Show played here this week, with large audiences attending most performances.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.