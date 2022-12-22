25 Years Ago - December 22, 1997
Patterson resident Tom Lauret has been appointed to the Turlock Mosquito Abatement District.
The Patterson Planning Commission gave the go ahead to the expansion of Mil’s Bar and Grill. The commission approved the architectural and site plan review and a lot line adjustment for the construction of a 2,204 square-foot banquet room on the southeast side of the restaurant.
Patterson High senior Jack Thon won the 160-pound weight class wrestling championship at the Modesto Junior College Tournament at the Pirate gym.
50 Years Ago - December 28, 1972
Neil Phillips landed a 30-pound striped bass last week in the San Joaquin River near Mossdale.
No mail will be delivered today because of the funeral of former President Harry S. Truman. The staff of this newspaper plans to tromp around the community delivering the weekly issue.
75 Years Ago - December 25, 1947
Chimes installed last week at the Mission Covenant Church are providing Pattersonites with a full program of Christmas music. They are played by the new Wurlitzer organ installed last fall.
The new Patterson Lions Club is planning several projects, including a school crossing at Highway 33 and Las Palmas, a student speakers contest, and a ball to raise funds to purchase a two-way radio for local police officers.
100 Years Ago - December 28, 1922
An oil stove fire completely destroyed the two-story home of D. Hoffer at Sycamore and Orange avenues. No one was injured.
A big New Years dance will be held by the community at the Colony clubhouse. Since New Year's Eve falls on a Sunday, the dance will be held Saturday night.
- By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
Patterson’s Past will return after the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.