Patterson's Past: 50 years ago- Patterson 4-H gets new president

25 Years Ago – October 15, 1996
It’s homecoming week at Patterson High School who will host the Hilmar Yellowjackets this Friday night. Varsity royalty candidates are Julie Quiroba, Kelly Belcher and Christina Brager. Junior varsity candidates are Sherre Gillaspy, Jenna Foreman, Marissa Lomeli and Erin Doran.
The Patterson Planning Commission has indefinitely postponed its review of the Walker Ranch subdivision with the approval of the developers.
Wells Fargo has sold its Patterson Branch to another financial institution, Tri Counties Bank. The switch-over will occur in February of 1997 assuming that the transaction receives regulatory approval.
50 Years Ago – October 14, 1971
The City Council this week agreed to apply for up to $70,000 in federal funds to remodel the present City Hall.
Manuel Furtado and Bernice Garcia are this week attending the national FFA convention in Kansas City.
A Turlock man, Wyatt Earp, correctly predicted all of the game winners in last weekend’s football contest to claim the $150 prize.
Gay Allard is the new president of the Patterson 4-H Club.
Mitchell Gomes, 8-yer old son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Gomes of Patterson, last Saturday won the zone competition in the Punt, Pass, and Kick contest at UOP in Stockton.
This Saturday he will compete in the district competition at the Oakland Coliseum.
75 Years Ago – October 18, 1946
Father Manuel Rose, well-liked pastor of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, died suddenly Sunday evening of an apparent heart attack. Also dying suddenly the same day was Father Daniel O’Riordan pastor of the Sacred Heart parish in Turlock. Both men were only 48.
The new Patterson Frozen Foods plant, after closing for a short time when the run of baby lima beans ended, is now processing Brussel sprouts from the Monterey area.
The lunch room next to Cripe’s Barber Shop has been reopened by a North Dakota couple, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Treffry. It will be called Bob’s Fountain Lunch.
100 Years Ago – October 20, 1921
A formal opening of the beautiful new Colony Clubhouse will be held next Tuesday by the members of the Colony Club.
Oil drilling some three to four miles southwest of Patterson is expected to begin in about a month, according to the San Joaquin Petroleum Company which has been formed to initiate the search here.
