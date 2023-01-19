Patterson's Past: 50 years ago- Patterson population reaches 3,870

25 Years Ago - January 20, 1998
According to a report released by the Almond Board of California, the 1997-98 crop, currently at 744 million pounds, is the largest on record.
Members of the Patterson Police Officers Association have voted not to endorse contracting out the city’s law enforcement services to the Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department.
Out of 70 homes in the Heartland Ranch subdivision for which Kaufman and Broad pulled permits, 45 have already been sold.
Two of the Trans Valley Leagues three undefeated girls’ basketball teams meet tonight at the Patterson High gym when the top-rated Tigers face rival Hughson at 8 p.m.
Nicole Hardgraves, Ashley Perez and Julie Gomes have been leading the way for the lady Tigers.
50 Years Ago - January 18, 1973
Patterson’s population has jumped to 3870, City Clerk Tom Lawson reports. That is the figure arrived at in a special census last year.
A stabbing death in the Westley area has taken the life of West Sider Vince Grischott, 20. He was a star athlete while attending Central Catholic.
Cynthia English, daughter of Bob and Dorothy English, has been named the recipient of the citizenship award given annually by the Soroptimist Club.
Phil Breasher has been elected chairman of the Patterson Recreation Commission, succeeding Gene Gomes, chairman for the past year.
75 Years Ago - January 15, 1948
Charles Gervasoni and A.E. McCune are combining to remodel the building housing Patterson 5-10-15, with Gervasoni to open a new restaurant early next month.
The W.W. Houk's home near Westley was thoroughly ransacked over the holidays while the family visited in Southern California.
The Chamber of Commerce is urging improved lighting in the downtown area.
W.W. Cox of Westley has been named president of the Yosemite Area Boy Scout Council.
Badminton play will begin this week in the city’s recreation program.
100 Years Ago - January 13, 1923
Local trapshooters will meet Friday in an effort to organize a local club.
A 34-foot stratum of oil sand has been hit at the 1665-foot depth by the San Joaquin Petroleum Co., which is drilling in this area. West Sider Frank Raines is the president of the firm.
The Women’s Improvement Club is pushing for more street trees in Patterson.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
