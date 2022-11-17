Patterson's Past: 50 year's ago- PHS football player Mark Trinta named to all-TVL team

25 Years Ago - November 19, 1997
Patterson’s frosh-soph football team beat Livingston 12-0 Friday night to clinch the Trans Valley League championship. The game, which wasn´t decided until the final few minutes, set off a boisterous celebration among Patterson players, coaches and fans. The team finished the year with a 9-1 record, 5-1 in the TVL.
The Patterson varsity Tigers shutout Livingston 18-0 and finished their year with a 6-4 record, 3-3 in the TVL.
After 16 years of meetings and conferences, Greg Petz is leaving the Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees.
A Turlock architect was retained this week to lead a study of the fire-damaged Del Puerto Hotel and the possibility of using the site for a future City Hall.
50 Years Ago - November 23, 1972
One PHS football player, Mark Trinta, was named to the all-TVL team as a defensive back.
A local drive has boosted the Patterson Township Historical Society to 110 members.
Lawrence Harrison has been honored by the Chamber of Commerce for his service on a number of Westley area projects. He is secretary-manager of the West Stanislaus Irrigation District.
Ground has been broken at the corner of Highway 33 and Sperry Avenue for a new agency building for Thompson Chevrolet-Olds-Buick.
John R. Silva won a new shotgun given by the Crows Landing Lions Club for bringing the longest tail feather (23 inches) on the opening day of pheasant season. Club President Bruce Masterton presented the prize.
75 Years Ago - November 21, 1947
A petition has been prepared to allow the Patterson area to annex to the Turlock Mosquito Abatement District.
Local hospital directors, hoping to proceed with plans to build a hospital here, have set a public meeting to discuss financing and particularly fundraising in the Patterson area.
Renovation plans have been announced for the building housing the Bessey Motor Co. The building is still owned by J.S. Fiske, who sold the business last year to Corky Bessey.
100 Years Ago - November 23, 1922
Frank Cox suffered facial injuries when a horse he was unharnessing was terrified by an approaching automobile.
A drive in support of the Boy Scout program here is presently underway. It was delayed when 14-year-old Ernest Powell, a member of the local troop, died last week of pneumonia.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
