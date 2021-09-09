Patterson's Past: 50 years ago- PHS hires Eugene Field

25Years Ago – September 10, 1996
Donations to the fund for the restoration of the fire-damaged Del Puerto Hotel have topped the $45,000 mark.
Housing developer Kaufman & Broad have been calling its proposed local subdivision Patterson Ranch, but had received a request not to use the name.
John W. Patterson of Menlo Park made a brief appearance before the City Council late last week, and asked the council to insist on a name change. He said the housing developer “didn’t bother to call and ask”.
Attorneys for the Patterson Unified School District and developer Kaufman & Broad are ironing out the final details of an agreement that would provide the district &$6800 per home in mitigation fees.
Eric Reza, a 1986 PHS graduate has been named the new head coach for the jv football team. Assisting Reza will be Jerry Passarelli, and Dave Williams.
50 Years Ago – September 9, 1971
New faculty members at Patterson High school this fall include Eugene Field who will become a student favorite and a legendary Biology teacher and AFS adviser.
The Patterson Business Association has bailed out the Apricot Fiesta, which operated in the red during its first year. The PBA donated $200 and loaned the Fiesta another $300.
Joe Walker of Patterson has shown champion FFA swine at Cal Expo, taking top honor with a spotted junior yearling female. He also showed several other winners and high placers.
75 Years Ago – September 14, 1946
A wagon pulled by a horse was struck by an auto Monday evening, knocking driver B. E. Lennert and the horse into the oleanders along Sycamore Avenue.
Judge Goodwin J. Knight, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, paid a campaign visit to Patterson earlier this week.
Ed Martins has begun construction of a new store in Westley.
Patterson High has an enrollment of 234 this fall, as compared with 209 a year ago.
The Patterson Distributing Co. has renewed its plea for the return of empty milk bottle.
Fred Daniels has taken over the operation of the “Pat” Germolus’ service station north of Patterson, and Joe Manetti has purchased the beer and soft drink portion of the business.
Coach Lawrence Harrison has 45 players out for practice in hopes of defending the league title the Tiger won last fall.
100 Years Ago
Not Available.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.