Patterson's Past: 50 years ago- Rain turns downtown El Circulo into lake

25 Years Ago - March 3, 1998
PHS senior Marshall Denton will carry a 28-13 record into Modesto’s Johanson High, site of the Sac-Joaquin Section wrestling tournament, and compete against the best heavyweights in the area.
Renee Verhaegen, daughter of Ken and Lita Verhaegen, has won the Miss Greater Stanislaus title in a competition held last Saturday. Verhaegen, the 1996 Miss Patterson, will compete in the Miss California pageant held in Fresno in June.
Teichart Construction workers last week began the task of rebuilding the county road in Del Puerto Canyon. The roadway was undercut by Del Puerto Creek in a number of areas.
Chico (Daniel) Rodriguez, a sophomore at Patterson High School, has won the Rotary Speech contest. Rodriguez is the son of Daniel and Virginia Rodriguez.
The TVL champion girls basketball team defeated St. Helena 40-26 to advance to the second round of the section playoffs.
50 Years Ago - March 1, 1973
It poured Tuesday afternoon, really poured, turning downtown Patterson including the circle into a large lake. Wells Fargo employees kept busy with brooms, pushing water back from doorways during the cloudburst between 4-5 p.m. when an estimated three-quarters of an inch of rain drenched the area. Teenager Rick Horn was pictured taking his kayak for a run around the Center Building.
Gay Schimpf has won the Lions Club Student Speakers Contest for the second year in a row.
75 Years Ago - February 26, 1948
Patterson area voters will go to the polls tomorrow to decide on the bond issue that would allow construction of the Del Puerto Hospital.
A number of local razors have been put away and whiskers are sprouting. That’s because a number of Pattersonites are preparing for next summer’s rodeo week here and plan to avoid being hauled into kangaroo court.
100 Years Ago - March 1, 1922
Work on Patterson’s new auto park has begun.
Patterson’s clean-up day last Thursday proved to be a big success. About 150 participated and were given a big dinner at the Presbyterian Church. The Del Puerto Cemetery was cleaned up and some 35 trees planted.
Some $136 has been raised here by a benefit movie presentation for a destitute elderly couple who have been living on a patch of barren land across the river near the Modesto highway.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
