Patterson's Past: 50 years ago- Snowfall hits Patterson

25 Years Ago - December 2, 1997
You might say Del Puerto Hospital was skunked during the month of October. That’s because it had no patients in its acute care wing during that 31-day period. None. Zero.
The California Environmental Protection Agency has taken steps to prevent the possible dangerous removal of equipment from PRC Patterson, also known as Enviropur West, located just north of Patterson on Highway 33.
Business and landowners in the Westley triangle have come together to ask the county to form a lighting and landscape district for the purpose of improving their environment.
50 Years Ago - December 7, 1972
Clyde ¨Dad¨ Kirk who came to Patterson in 1911, was honored on his 99th birthday at the Patterson home of his daughter, Vada Fink.
Snow fell in Patterson early Wednesday morning, enough to cover the ground. It was the first measurable snowfall since January 1962, that event breaking a string of 31 years without the white stuff.
Bruce Wilkinson has been honored by his PHS football teammates as this season’s most valuable player. Steve Reza was named the most inspirational. Mike Alberti was the MVP of the frosh-soph team.
75 Years Ago - December 4, 1947
This was a week of double tragedy.
A 26-year-old San Francisco woman was killed when her light plane, on a training flight from Palo Alto, crashed into Earl Halseth’s orchard northeast of Patterson.
Then early Wednesday morning fire extensively damaged the historic Emerald Hotel in downtown Patterson and killed a 42-year-old Pennsylvania man. The building on South El Circulo was built in 1912 by Sam and Ida Torvend and was called the Minnesota House.
J.M. Equipment Co., which opened here last month, will hold two days of welding clinics.
100 Years Ago - December 7, 1922
With the assistance of the Orestimba lodge of Newman, the Patterson Odd Fellows are forming a women’s branch, the Rebekahs.
J.D. ¨Jack¨ Patterson has been named the president of the Patterson Ranch Company.
Thirty have signed up for the Patterson Boys Band, which will have its first rehearsal today under the leadership of J.W. Boxby, grammar school principal.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
