Patterson's Past: 50 year's ago- Storm brings over 10 inches of rain

25 Years Ago - February 9, 1998
A 24-hour rainfall record for Patterson was set between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday 3.13 inches were measured at the Yancey Lumber Co. More rain is expected with roads and creeks already overflowing.
Angela Torres and Dale Holbert II plan to marry in June at the Orangeburg Baptist Church in Modesto.
The Paterson girls are back in sole possession of first place in the TVL. While Patterson was handling Rip 81-62, Escalon was shut down by Ripon Christian 42-32.
The Patterson boys have won their first TVL game of the season upending Hilmar 79-70 making Homecoming a huge success.
Colony Park II has flooded for the first time in its history and the residents of that subdivision are still dealing with the aftermath.
50 Years Ago - February 8, 1973
With this week’s rainstorm, the season’s rainfall total has now reached 10.43 – the second highest total to date (Feb 7) in 41 years of recordkeeping.
Yolanda Avila, junior daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rudy Avila, was crowned winter Homecoming queen last Friday night at Patterson High School. The junior varsity princess was sophomore Cindy Evans, daughter of Mr. and Mrs John Evans.
Bill LeMaux, owner of The T-Bone, has announced the business will soon expand its dining area.
The Patterson Community Counseling Center has opened its doors here on North Third Street. Aurora Lozano is serving as receptionist.
75 Years Ago - February 5, 1948
The end of the local drought may be in sight as rain has fallen over a wide area of the valley. Two big meetings have been scheduled here to discuss water shortage.
Over 20 members will be inducted here in a new chapter of Job’s Daughters.
A new organization of gas-powered model planes, the Patterson Balsa Butchers, has been meeting monthly.
H.S. Arnold has been appointed by the City Council to serve as police judge, replacing F.S. Fiske who has resigned. The position pays $50 a month.
100 Years Ago - February 8, 1922
An organization calling itself Brotherhood has been founded here, with attorney William Logan serving as president. Some 25 members have joined the non-sectarian organization, which has as its purpose to stimulate community service and advance civic ideals.
The missing link in the West Side Highway near Vernalis is the main obstacle in getting the highway into the state system.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.