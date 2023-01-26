Patterson's Past: 50 year's ago- Storms bring 8.49 inches of rain to Patterson

25 Years Ago - January 26, 1998
The first three families moved into the Kaufman & Broads Heartland Ranch subdivision over the weekend.
It appears that the city of Patterson will continue its study of possibly contracting out its law enforcement to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.
Dennis Wheeland who grew up in the Patterson community, will soon be sworn in as the newest member of the Patterson Recreation Commission.
The PHS girls basketball team can pull away in the TVL race with wins this week. The Tigers stand at 5-0 in league and this week’s opponents Ripon Christian and Escalon are both 4-1. A Tiger sweep would give them a two-game cushion in the league standings.
50 Years Ago - January 25, 1973
An extremely wet month may soon change a record set in the 1940-41 rainfall season. That record is 9.90 inches by the end of January. The present total is 8.49 inches, with more storms coming.
No mail service is planned for Thursday, which will be a day of mourning for former President Lyndon Johnson, who died early this week. Schools also will take the holiday, as they did in December after the death of Harry Truman.
Three young Modesto men were arrested early last Thursday morning and have since been charged with the stabbing murder of Vincent Grischott, 20.
Carol Silveira became the bride of Gary Scoles during recent noon rites. Father Michael Boyle officiated at the double-ring ceremony.
75 Years Ago - January 22, 1948
Federal and state money would pay two-thirds of the cost of a new hospital if voters would approve a bond issue, it was learned this week.
Local farmers are tiring of bright, sunny days. The season’s rainfall total to date is only 2.14 inches, less than half the average of 5.25 inches by this date.
Former Irrigator publisher R.C. Fleharty, longtime secretary of the local Chamber of Commerce, has been elected president of the county chamber.
100 Years Ago - January 25, 1922
A meeting will be held in Modesto to discuss a proposed county fair.
Safecrackers got about $30 in cash and a diamond ring after blasting the safe in the office of P.A. Shimmin’s implements business. Marshall J.W. Blue and Sheriff Grant Hogin investigated.
A third tract of land near Westley has been offered as the site for a proposed soldiers´ home.
Bat Nelson will be in the ring Thursday night when Crows Landing holds a boxing show.
The American Legion plans to stage a three-act comedy “Nothing But The Truth”, sometime this spring.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
