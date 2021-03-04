Patterson's Past: 50 years ago- The Patterson Frozen Foods this week is noting their 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking for it's plant

25 Years Ago – February 28, 1996
Unseasonably cold weather has left snow in the Diablo Range between Patterson and San Jose.
Both the boys and girls basketball team won their first round playoff games. The boys pounded Bret Harte 96-72 led by Tony Lomeli and Luis Salas both with 17 points. Meanwhile, the girls took care of Summerville, 61-52 behind Rosa Olvera’s 20 points (including 6, 3-pointers) and Toneshia Stewarts 19 points.
Unfortunately, the girls dropped a heartbreaker on Thursday night losing in the second round at Hughson to the TVL champions 45-44. The boys team will face TVL rival Escalon tomorrow on the home court in their second round game.
Carlos Gonzales became only the 10th PHS athlete to make it to the State Wrestling Meet. The junior will be competing at UOP this weekend.
50 Years Ago – March 4 1971
The Patterson Frozen Foods this week is noting the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking for its plant. The work was begun in March 1946 by brothers Mario and Alfonso Ielmini, after they sold their local bakery business.
School trustees this week reached a decision to move the location of the high school football field as part of the district’s new building program. The district has only $35,000 to use for the relocation, it was announced. If additional funds are required, they will have to come from the community.
75 Years Ago – March 1, 1946
Plans for a large quick-freeze plant for processing local fruits and vegetables were announced this week by the Ielmini brothers, with ground to be broken immediately.
The first steps to replace the bridges over the San Joaquin River at Grayson and Crows Landing were taken this week by county supervisors.
Patterson is sending its full quota of $3,100 to the Red Cross as part of its annual drive. The funds were collected in advance by the Patterson-Westley War Chest.
Allister Allen has won his discharge after 33 months in the Navy. S/Sgt. Allen Gee is home from Alaska and out of the Army.
John Grischott Jr. is now a corporal and writes home from Manila. Ruben Swanson Jr. is home after three-and-a-half years in the Army Air Corps.
100 Years Ago – March 3, 1921
A new truck road to the Red Mountain Magnesite Co. mine some 20 miles west of Patterson is being planned.
A cross country race from Crows Landing to Patterson is scheduled for Saturday by the sponsoring YMCA.
Mr. Lowell Clark is the new president of the Colony Club.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
