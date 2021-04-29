Pattersons Past: 50 years ago- Updated Census report puts Patterson's population at 3,147

25 Years Ago – April 25, 1996
Reaction to the closing of the Patterson Branch of Wells Fargo Bank and the opening of a Wells Fargo Branch Center in the same location has been strong.
Westside Bank and Sanwa Bank California have both been flooded with people who want to transfer their accounts away from Wells Fargo Bank.
Geri Azevedo of Patterson recently was presented the “World of Today and Tomorrow” award by the Muir Trail Girls Scout Council.
Members of the Westley-El Solyo Fire Department, retired firefighters, and guests gathered at the El-Solyo Firehouse recently at a surprise dinner to honor Henry Ellery who retired as chief of the department on March 31.
The Tigers (7-1 TVL, 13-1 overall) rated ninth in Cal-Hi’s state Division IV poll, the second rated team in the Stanislaus district and winners of 7 straight TVL games, broke a three-way tie for first by blanking Ripon Christian 3-0 on Jennifer Klein’s sixth shutout of year. The junior celebrated being named the Modesto Bee’s Prep of the Week by tossing another three-hitter.
50 Years Ago – April 22, 1971
Ernie Moeller and Marilynne Allen have been elected to serve their second four-year terms on the school board.
Patterson’s infamous dog poisoner has struck again, killing his 25th victim.
Students Ron Wade and Leonard Koos brought home top honors from the Central Valley Science Fair in Modesto.
An updated report from the Census Bureau places Patterson’s population at 3,147 up 135 from the special count taken in 1966.
Judy Noah is the new president of the Athenian Study Club.
Tammy Bettencourt took first prize in the stock horse class at the Junior Horse Show put on by the Gold Trail Mounties in North Highlands.
The next day she took first prize in the barrel racing and the pole bending at the Colusa Junior Rodeo.
75 Years Ago – April 26, 1946
Rev. John Bickford, pastor of the Federated Church, plans to return to China for missionary work. He served in China for 20 years prior to the war.
Frank Dompe spoke to the 20-30 Club about the new highline canal, for which a contract is about to be let.
Consideration is being given to installing a new compressed air fire whistle to blast out the fire codes and rural alarms.
The temperature dropped to as low as 29 degrees here last Friday morning, then soared to 93 and 94 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Albert Pedrazzi and Walton Allen have received their discharges from the Navy.
100 Years Ago – April 28, 1921
Patterson High is this year’s debating champ in the county. Viola Leverton, and Ora Carlson were outstanding throughout the season.
The Chamber of Commerce held what it plans to be an annual boosters banquet.
