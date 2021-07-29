Patterson's Past: 50 years ago-PHS graduate wounded in Vietnam

25 Years Ago – July 30, 1996
Garbage collection for the city of Patterson residents will change this Thursday when the service is jobbed out to a private business, Patterson Disposal Service.
Patterson was the only city in Stanislaus County that handled its own garbage and refuse pickup. The city has been providing the service since late 1962.
The Patterson Township Historical Society has been given one opportunity to purchase the fire-damaged Del Puerto Hotel and save it from demolition.
If the local organization cannot raise some $75,000 in the next three to four weeks, the building will be razed.
Representatives from Save Mart and McDonald’s have committed opening chains in Patterson following the Kaufman and Broad construction on the Patterson Ranch portion of the Creekside project.
Ralph Corwin of Patterson has won the Destruction Derby at the Stanislaus County Fair for a record sixth time.
50 Years Ago – July 29, 1971
PHS graduate Michael Mazzucchi suffered a leg wound in Vietnam. While on guard duty, he discovered an enemy soldier climbing a fence in an attempt to get an ammunition dump. His gun jammed and he was shot in the upper thigh. The camp was alerted and three enemy soldiers were found inside the barricade.
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Bisho of Turlock plan to open a leather goods shop here.
Two more poisoning incidents here have claimed the lives of two dogs. At least 27 local canines have died in the past two years of strychnine poisoning.
Patterson’s Ernie Rose won his 12th national title in boat racing last weekend, with son Norman of Stockton placing second to make it a family affair.
Members of the class of 1951 will hold a 20-yeaar reunion Saturday and will take a tour of the campus directed by three of their sons—Ward Campbell, Steve Hansen, and Glen Dark. John Schular, president of the 1951 student body and a class member, will serve as master-of-ceremonies.
Becky Mancuso, recently crowned Patterson’s first Miss Apricot, will be running for Miss Stanislaus County on the opening night of the Fair this Monday,
75 Years Ago – August 2, 1946
Construction started this week on a new laundry building for the West Side Cleaners. Owners Joe Freitas and Alfred Loumena plan to have the building completed by October.
Some 15 members of the Patterson 20-30 Club turned out Sunday to install a large neon “Patterson” sign in Plaza Park.
The deer season will open next Wednesday, and all fires in the hills west of Patterson have been banned because of dry conditions. Both the coastal and Sierra deer season openings have been postponed a week.
Twins Bill and Jim Rogers have been big winners at rodeos in the area.
100 Years Ago
No Irrigator issue is available for this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.