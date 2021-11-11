Patterson's Past: 50 years ago-PHS hosts Homecoming game against Hughson

25 Years Ago – November 5, 1996
Putting the safety of school children first, a band of 13 volunteers calling themselves the Emergency Volunteer Parental Crossing Guard Squad, took to Patterson streets last week.
Modtech, California’s largest manufacturer of portable classrooms, recently acquired Miller Structures Inc.’s Patterson plant, located at 430 C Street.
Patterson voters chose Richard Dodds as the city’s next mayor by a wide margin on Tuesday, but left two seats on the City Council up in the air. Four candidates vying for the two seats are separated by 40 votes with absentee ballots still to be counted.
50 Years Ago – November 4, 1971
The City Council this week voted 4-1 to allow businesses along the west side of Highway 33 to an area near the Valley Tractor Co. north of the city.
Janie DeLaRosa, Karen Herger, and Vickie Martin are the varsity royalty for this week’s Homecoming game against Hughson. Liz Avila, Patti Johnson and Lynne Bettencourt make up the jv royalty court.
A Martinez firm, Televents of California, is vying for the city’s new cable television franchise.
75 Years Ago – November 8, 1946
Patterson Township voters followed the trend Tuesday and favored all Republicans on the statewide ballot.
The Patterson Fire Department is considering the purchase of an ambulance to provide the community with the emergency service.
PHS football coach Lawrence Harrison also doubles as a gridiron official when not coaching. Also officiating area games is local auto dealer Corky Bessey.
100 Years Ago
Not available
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
