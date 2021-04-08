Patterson's Past: 75 years ago- 300 flu vaccines administered to curb epidemic

25 Years Ago – April 2, 1995
Heavy rains dropped a half-an-inch of rain on Patterson this last Monday. Some difficulties were experienced by residents, but no serious problems.
Golfing great Jack Nicklaus visited the Patterson area last weekend and spent the night at the Diablo Grande development in the hills southwest of the city.
Behind the strong right arm of pitcher Jennifer Klein and the sweet-swinging bat of Renee Reza, the Patterson High varsity softball team shutout its second straight TVL opponent blanking Hilmar 4-0.
The Tigers (2-1 TVL, 5-1 overall) were led by Klein’s 5th 3 hitter of the year and Reza’s 3-3 performance at the plate.
Meanwhile the varsity boys baseball team, still recovering from the long basketball season, has started the season 0-3 in TVL and 2-5 overall.
50 Years Ago – April 1, 1971
The large storage building at the J. W. Copeland lumber yard was quickly consumed by flames last Saturday afternoon, but will be rebuilt, the company has announced.
Kiyo Yamamoto and Ward Campbell will represent Patterson High School at Girls and Boys State this year.
Connie Musson remained hospitalized at midweek after being run over by an auto that jumped a curb in the downtown area. No bones were broken but lots of bruises.
Two local parties have honored Dorothy Kaehler, who recently retired as administrator of Del Puerto Hospital.
75 Years Ago – April 4, 1946
Hail damaged local apricot orchards last weekend, the hardest hit being the Ray Raines trees.
Dr. E. G. Allen has administered some 300 flu vaccinations this past week in an effort to curb the epidemic apparently brought to this area by returning veterans.
The Patterson Tile Works has opened here, manufacturing some 3000 tile a day, reports owner G. R. Searl.
Rattlesnakes in the hill country west of town are abundant this spring, it has been reported.
Dr. Vernon Goutiere arrived in town this week to become associated with Dr. Allen, whom he has spelled on several occasions in recent weeks. The Goutieres are making their home with the Allens until housing can be found.
100 Years Ago – April 7, 1921
Construction of Patterson’s 30,000-bushel grain elevator began this week.
Coming on strong at the end, Patterson High debaters defeated Turlock to tie that school for first place in county league competition. They will meet to break the deadlock.
P. H. Shimmin, local Studebaker dealer, reports a strong demand for his new autos.
The new truck road from the Red Mountain magnetite mine west of Patterson is expected to open in about two weeks. The old road bed of the Patterson & Western railroad is being prepared for the trucks that will haul ore to the Magnesia Products plant here.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
