Patterson's Past: 75 years ago- Commercial Bank installs "teletype" for stock and bond transactions

25 Years Ago – August 25, 1997
The City Council this week chose to extend its cab le television franchise with TCI Cablevision of California, Inc. for only 60 days.
Area schools will open Monday, the district is expecting more students than year’s 3,343 according to new superintendent Patrick Sweeney.
Preseason practice and conditioning began this week for Patterson High School athletes.
The Del Puerto Hotel Restoration Project steering committee has appointed Madeline Homen and Burta Herger chairpersons of fund-raising projects.
Julie Suzanne Miller and Robert Andrew Oxner were married Saturday, June 21, at 3:30 p.m. at Trinity Cathedral in San Jose. The Rev. Leland K. Ashford officiated at the ceremony.
50 Years Ago – August 24, 1972
An AFS student from Argentina, Alicia Campamari, has arrived in Patterson to spend a year living with the Joe Burch family.
A spectacular accident occurred Tuesday about noon when two big truck rigs collided at the intersection of Sperry and Ward avenues. One was carrying tomatoes, the other Western Auto inventory including several cases of .22-caliber shells which exploded in the fire that burned both rigs.
Patterson is about to have a new organization. The Patterson Genies, a genealogical society, is currently seeking members.
75 Years Ago – August 22, 1947
Rapid growth has required that three semi-permanent classrooms be utilized at the Grayson School. Two of the buildings have been moved from Camp Shoemaker.
Horsethief Bend was a big success last weekend, netting the American Legion some $1400 in profit. It will be used for painting the Legion Hall.
John Bertolosso Sr. has sold his sporting goods business to his son, John Jr.
The Commercial Bank has installed a teletype, the first on the West Side, for receiving stock and bond transactions.
Two Patterson golfers, Doug MeElhern and Americo Dompe, were in the finalists in the Turlock City Golf Tournament and played 22 holes before McElhorn eked out the victory.
100 Years Ago – August 24, 1922
Patterson residents have been given a two-month extension to hook up to the city’s new sewer system.
Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats 523-123 in Patterson Township.
Patterson High School will open its doors for students next Monday.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.