Patterson's Past: 75 years ago- Crows Landing Navy Base closes

25 Years Ago – May 9, 1996
Fire burned through over 200 acres of grassland along Interstate 5 before being doused by firefighters late Friday evening.
More than 240 junior high school students participated in the fifth annual Ellis Island simulation this past Friday. Junior high teachers Mike DeZego and Jim McGrath have ran the activity for the last five years in an attempt to bring their students closer to history.
PHS junior Mark Perez has qualified for this year’s section golf tournament by shooting an 87 in the TVL Golf Tournament held at Dryden Golf Course in Modesto.
The 14-game win streak by the Patterson girls’ varsity softball team came to a halt Tuesday afternoon with the battle of TVL titans. Host Hughson handed PHS only its second loss of the year, a 2-0 shutout, in a matchup between last season’s co-champs and two of California’s best Division IV teams. The Tigers now trail the Huskies by one game with two TVL games left for both teams.
50 Years Ago – May 6, 1971
The Patterson Lions Club has nearly completed the installation of a sprinkler system for the new football stadium at PHS.
Kirk Campbell of Patterson who is an AFS student to South Africa this year, writes that he recently had fun on an inland safari.
The bowling team from Mil’s has won its league in Turlock. Members are Bunnie Yoppini, Nancy Maya, Gloria Thompson, Shirley Bowden, Linda Thompson and Carmen Gray.
Lena Peters is the newly elected president of the Soroptimist Club, while Pat Garcia will head the Venture Club.
Harry Holton of Patterson has been nominated for the fifth annual Car Craft All-Star team by Car Craft, one of the leading drag racing magazines in the country.
75 Years Ago – May 10, 1946
The Patterson Rotary Club has won the district’s prestigious president’s award for the second time, edging 48 other clubs for the honor.
Emily Tabor, small daughter of the Natz Tabors, fell and fractured her leg.
A decision has been made to close the Crows Landing Navy base, the men stationed there to be immediately transferred.
Members of the high school faculty have been given $150 raises for the next school year, and L. D. Harrison will succeed Rocky Kolberg as physical education director. Harrison has just completed military service in the intelligence branch of the Army Air Force.
100 Years Ago – May 12, 1921
The improved Patterson Air-dome will open for the season Saturday evening. Grass and shrubs have been planted and the screen has been improved. Norma Talmadge and Douglas Fairbanks will star in two of the upcoming films.
Patterson and Westley area drivers will not venture north through the Vernalis area because of bumpy road conditions, county supervisors were informed this week.
Membership in the rejuvenated Patterson Rifle Club is only $1 a year, it was announced this week. All ammunition is furnished free, making the cot a real bargain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.