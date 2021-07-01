Patterson's Past: 75 years ago- Fifth annual Patterson rodeo to be held

25 Years Ago – July 2, 1996
Patterson’s first farmer’s market will open next Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on El Circulo between Del Puerto Ave. and Ossie Street.
Patterson City Manager George Lambert has announced that city has declared the burnt down Del Puerto Hotel to be a hazard which must be dealt with.
Claude Delphia, chairperson of the Save The Del Puerto Hotel Committee said the group is planning to hold a public meeting sometime in the near future.
For the second consecutive year the Minor C Tigers have won the Stanislaus County championship. .Only a mid-season setback kept the group of 7 to 8-year olds from a perfect record, as they finished the season 17-1.
50 Years Ago – July 1, 1971
Patterson’s first Apricot Fiesta is here. A full slate of activities will begin with the crowning of a Miss Apricot on Friday evening.
Eugene Brackney is the new pastor at the Federated Church.
Ralph and Mary Luisa Arredondo were married recently at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
75 Years Ago – July 5, 1946
The fifth annual Patterson Rodeo will be held next week, and President Bud Rogers has announced that “Slim” Pickens, possibly the most famous rodeo clown, has been signed for Saturday night and Sunday appearances. A covered grandstand will provide shade fo spectators, and plenty of nationally famous cowboys are expected to enter.
Earl Halseth will be the next commander of the local American Legion post , with Vic Bowman and John Spencer serving as his vice-commanders.
W. S. “Bill” Fleharty is a new account executive with Dean Witter & Co., a San Francisco brokerage firm.
100 Years Ago – July 7, 1921
July 4 was quiet and not as hot as usual, but one tragedy was experienced. A horse pulling a wagon and belonging to the Patterson Water Company broke away along the San Joaquin River, fell into deep water and drowned before he could be pulled to safety.
The president of the Chamber of Commerce, E.H. Tienken, suggested that Patterson’s dirt streets be watered regularly to keep down the dust. Paving is presently being discussed.
The editor of the Irrigator, R.C. Fleharty, last week asked for readers to share their opinions with him. This week, several of them did including one who wrote:
“I see by the Irrigator that you want your subscribers to do your writing for you. Well, I’m game and suggest as an opener that we start swapping recipes for home brew. Maybe someone somewhere has one that will work. Mine won’t.”
