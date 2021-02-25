25 Years Ago – February 22, 1995
A $3.4 million bond measure scheduled for the election of June 4, 1996, can be expected to raise property taxes a maximum of $17 per year if it is passed.
High school sweethearts Louie and Marla von Moos celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
Patterson’s Carlos Gonzales has won the sub-section wrestling championship at the 140 pound class. A top five finish at this week’s section tournament would advance him to the state tournament.
Patterson erupted for the season’s second-highest output beating Ripon Christian 92-78 to repeat as TVL basketball champions. The Tigers (12-2 TVL, 23-5 overall) have ended up ranked 2nd in the Division IV power ratings and will host Bret Harte on the Mother Lode League this Friday night.
The girls basketball (8-6 TVL, 20-8 overall) has ended up ranked 11th in the Division IV power ratings and will travel this Thursday to Summerville High of the Mother Lode League.
50 Years Ago – February 25, 1971
The Patterson Beautification Committee, formed three years ago, has planted it 400th street in the community, chairman John V. Azevedo noted this week.
Walter Antognini has purchased the Union service station on Hwy, 33.
Tom Klein is the only Patterson student to earn perfect marks at Modest Junior College during the fall semester.
Beginning Sunday, no long distance charges will be made for telephone calls between Crows Landing and Patterson.
The Patterson Township Historical Society will explore the possibility of obtaining its own building, President Claude Delphia has announced. Items could then be placed on display, he noted.
Private room rates went up from $3 to $50 a day at the Del Puerto Hospital.
75 Years Ago – February 22, 1946
Cmdr. Myron Evans will soon succeed Cmdr. F.B. Hopkins as skipper of the Crows Landing Naval Auxiliary Air Station.
Not only did W. J. Murphy superintendent of the county road camp in the Del Puerto Canyon, lose an inmate the past week, but the escapee also took Murphy’s horse and saddle as well as his handgun.
Two Los Banos men plan to open a new furniture business here in the Plaza Grocery building.
Joe Maya has earned his release form the Army, spending the final six months in the Philippines and Japan. Pfc. Dan Delash is home after serving 44 months in the infantry, having spent 20 months in Alaska.
100 Years Ago – February 24, 1921
If Patterson does not provide for new elementary school rooms at the bond election on March 12, the district will face a further setback in the educational facilities that are already below standards.
The PHS 110-pound basketball team stayed unbeaten with an 11-7 victory over a Stockton team that also had beaten every opponent in its area.
An $8 per acre foot water rate was set this week by directors of the Patterson Water District, who also voted to move the district’s office from San Francisco to Patterson.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
