Patterson's Past: 75 years ago- Local barbers will begin charging $1 for a haircut

25 Years Ago – January 25, 1996
Tyrone Spencer, Patterson’s acting police chief since early last summer and a 15-year member of the local department has been named to the position in a more permanent basis.
The clubhouse and first golf course are nearing completion at Diablo Grande.
Former Pattersonite Francis Bettencourt, the Stanislaus County Fair’s assistant manager will handle the day-to-day management of the Stanislaus County Fair this year. He replaces Manager Bob Walker who is on administrative leave. Bettencourt is a retired Patterson High School teacher and a former Patterson mayor and councilman.
A packed Patterson High School gym watched the Varsity boys basketball team defeat the previous undefeated league leading Riverbank Bruins 71-68. The win moves the Tigers (5-1 TVL, 16-4 overall) into a first place tie with the Bruins (5-1 TVL, 16-4) and the Escalon Cougars ( 5-1 TVL, 16-6). Tony Lomeli and Luis Salas led the way with 19 points each.
50 Years Ago – January 28, 1971
Dorothy Kaehler, administrator at Del Puerto Hospital since 1954, plans to retire on April 1.
Bobby and Barbara Burch found a weather balloon released in Oakland in a field near their home, and with their father Emil Burch, took it to the post office.
Jamie Ramirez has assumed ownership of the Rocket station in Westley.
Down by 11 points with two minutes to play the PHS Cubs roared back to defeat Livingston 66-62 and move their record to 18-1 for the season.
Jim Schimpf plans to move his barber shop this weekend from East Las Palmas to Del Puerto Avenue.
75 Years Ago – January 25, 1946
The formal opening of Patterson’s new airport at Del Puerto and Elfers Road is scheduled for this Sunday, owners Wayland Fink and John Delphia have announced.
Local barbers will begin charging $1 for a haircut beginning Monday, Patterson being the last community in the area to experience the increase.
Pastor Russell Moline has resigned at the Covenant Church to accept a similar position in Massachusetts.
The final War Bond drive produced sales of nearly $850,000 on the Patterson Township. Newman sales totaled about $240,000 and Gustine nearly the same amount.
A new Sacred Heart Catholic Church, one that will seat 400, is being planned, Rev. Manuel Rose has announced.
MJC coach Fred Earle was the guest speaker at the local Rotary Club meeting where the 1945 PHS championship football team was honored.
Sgt, Edward Hammon has received his Army discharge at Camp Beal, after 4 years of duty, while Pvt. Emil Burch has returned to the hospital in Menlo Park for treatment of an ankle injury suffered on Okinawa.
Sgt, Lloyd Ohlson has received his Army discharge at Camp Beale having served 14 months with the famous Flying Tigers in China. George Pedroni also has been discharged, having served as a dental technician in the Philippines.
100 Years Ago – January 27, 1921
A heavy storm last week had a marked effect on the San Joaquin River raising its level here a full 10 feet.
Stanislaus County now has a dry law of its own that will facilitate the enforcement of the 18th Amendment prohibiting the sale of liquor.
Patterson’s new fire engine was put to is first test Friday afternoon when a blaze did considerable damage to a small cottage on E Street and near Sixth.
The Chamber of Commerce here is pushing for a road up Del Puerto Canyon to the magnetite mining area of Red Mountain. The railroad line running to that area was recently dismantled.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.