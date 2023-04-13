Patterson's Past: 75 year's ago- Local firefighters to obtain uniforms

25 Years Ago - April 13, 1998
The Patterson City Council approved measures that will allow the fire damaged Del Puerto Hotel to be demolished.
The Del Puerto Hospital Foundation, a non-profit organization whose sole purpose is to support the local medical facility, has donated over $26,100 to the hospital.
Patterson High School’s baseball team lost to the reigning Trans Valley League baseball champion Riverbank by a score of 7-4. This ended the Tiger’s seven-game winning streak.
50 Years Ago - April 12, 1973
The school district plans to purchase six acres of orchard property on Salado Avenue (next to North Middle School) from Robert Thoreson.
Local Boy Scouts will no longer display their American Flags in front of downtown local businesses on holidays due to theft. Last year almost 1/4th of the flags were stolen and the Scouts can no longer bear the flag’s replacement costs.
PHS junior Terry Parker leaped 6´5¨ in the high jump last Saturday to set a new school record in the event.
75 Years Ago - April 8, 1948
Patterson will now have a 4-H Club. The organization formed Tuesday night under the leadership of Ives Humbert. Tony Teixeira was elected president.
Local firefighters discussed the possibility of obtaining uniforms at their meeting this week.
The Patterson Merchants will be sporting new uniforms when they open the baseball season against Atwater. The old uniforms became too small and were donated to the high school.
100 Years Ago - April 12, 1923
A bill creating a highway on the west side from Tracy to Fresno has hit a major snag in the state Senate.
Patterson’s annual Chautauqua late in May will provide music, oratory, and drama by entertainers from as far away as Chicago. Included will be the Jogo-Slav orchestra featuring the novel music of the Tamburica.
The Colony Club has slated a Hard Times party.
