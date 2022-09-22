Patterson's Past: 75 years ago- New Lions club decides to install fire pit in the park

25 Years Ago - September 21, 1997
The City Council this week approved applying for funds that would provide for the construction of round-abouts for two downtown intersections.
As part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, several teachers at Grayson School talked to their classes about Mexico Independence Day, September 16th, and the culture of Mexico.
Patterson took advantage of game-lasting field position to stay unbeaten in the 1997 football season with an impressive 35-12 victory over Denair in the home opener Friday night.
Brian Plaza rushed for 136 yards on 17 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 47 and 42 yards. Chris Sanchez also scored twice on a 1 yard run and a 55-yard punt return.
Eighteen members of the Patterson High School class of 1937 met on Saturday and Sunday for their 60-year class reunion.
50 Years Ago - September 21, 1972
Karen Rogershas returned from an AFS summer trip to India.
Joe Walkers’ spotted hog was named the top market animal at this year’s state fair.
The City Council plans to act on a proposed city manager ordinance at its next meeting.
Arthur Olson, former pastor at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church here, has been installed as visitation pastor at a Long Beach church.
Patterson, according to several reliable sources, now ranks Number 1 in Stanislaus County in the use and distribution of drugs and narcotics.
Lt. Charles McNatt has been appointed acting police chief.
75 Years Ago - September 19, 1947
Robert Jones is a new staff member at the Patterson Irrigator, Publisher R.C. Fleharty has announced.
The newly organized Lions Club has changed its meeting night from Friday to Thursday. The club has decided to erect a barbeque pit in the park as its first project.
100 Years Ago - September 21, 1922
Patterson’s new $70,000 grammar school on North Fifth Street opened for classes Monday.
A well-known former Patterson area miner, Nick Marinovich, was one of 47 who perished in the Argonaut disaster near Jackson.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
