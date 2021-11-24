25 Years Ago – November 26, 1996
Volunteers are being sought to help maintain Patterson’s new volunteer crossing guard program until public schools let out for Christmas vacation.
The Patterson Police Department is currently looking for a suspect to go with a set of fingerprints that were lift off a vandalized sign at Patterson Covenant Church.
The Girls Varsity Basketball team started the season with a blowout of West of Tracy by a score of 74-44. Toneshia Stewart and Ashley Perez led the way with 19 points apiece.
50 Years Ago – November 25, 1971
Bobbie Stout has been installed worthy matron of the local Eastern Star chapter.
Tight end Tony Lomeli and running back Tony Weatherred have been named to the all-league football team by TVL coaches.
Ivan Eighmy and Myron Parros tied for first place in the Lions Club hole-in-one contest, each coming just over 14 inches from the cup in competition last weekend.
75 Years Ago – November 29, 1946
Plans are being explored for using existing barracks housing at the Crows Landing Navy Base for temporary civilian housing.
Thomas Lawson of Turlock has opened a radio shop on South Third Street and is having a home built in North Patteerson.
Two more shocking traffic deaths have been recorded on Highway 33, making this year by far the worst in history.
The first real renovation of the justice court building in over 25 years is presently under way.
Marvin Truman of Modesto hs joined his uncle Fred’s insurance business here.
VerDayne Williams has won the Patterson Golf Club championship for the second time in three years. His only loss came in last year’s finals to brother DeVere Williams.
100 Years Ago – December 1, 1921
Three truckloads of interior millwork arrived this week from Napa for the new Commercial Bank building on the circle,
The American Legion will meet tomorrow night at the Masonic hall with several boxing bouts planned for the entertainment.
Final steps have been taken to form an Odd Fellows Lodge here, and its institution meeting is expected to be held in early January.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
