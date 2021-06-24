Patterson's past: 75 years ago- Patterson farmers ship five tons of apricots to East Coast

25 Years Ago – June 25, 1996
Hundreds of people from Patterson, Modesto, Wesley, Fresno, Newman, Turlock and even as far away as Sacramento and the Bay Area showed up for the grand opening of Diablo Grande. Golf legends included 94-year old Gene Sarazen and the “Golden Bear” Jack Nicklaus. Also in attendance was Notre Dame football, coach Lou Holtz, chairperson of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Pat Paul, Assemblyman Sal Canella and state Senator Dick Monteith.
The Save the Del Puerto Hotel Committee held the first official meeting on Saturday June 22, to discuss means of saving the Patterson landmark.
50 Years Ago – June 24, 1971
Police are continuing an investigation of a fire bomb that was thrown through a window at the Northmead School. Damage was minor.
Mayor Corky Bessey had a frog entered in the recent Calaveras Jumping Frog contest at San Andreas, with the appropriate name of Apricot Baby.
Interest is mounting as the new community celebration is about to be born. The Apricot Fiesta will be held the first weekend in July
Elizabeth Lemcke has returned after a five-week car trip through Europe, while Melanie Campbell has left with nine other girls on a bike trip on the Continent.
75 Years Ago – June 28, 1946
Although the Vernalis store is just over the line into San Joaquin County, El Solyo firemen responded and saved the structure early Friday morning.
Five Tons of green Tilton apricots were shipped last week to markets on the East Coast,
Seven members of the Cadet Company t PHS will leave for Ft. Ord and the annual encampment of the Northern California Cadets. They are Bob Kazda, Ed Boze, Earl Chaney, Don Chaney, Arvy Swanson, Arnold Krogh and Vincent Meza.
100 Years Ago – June 30, 1921
The Colony Club has decided to proceed with plans to construct a clubhouse.
The city’s new sewer system is nearing completion, and property owners will be charged about $40 per $100 assessed valuation. If they choose, they may make payments in 10 annual installments.
Patterson will have a “big top” when it stages the community’s third annual fair in late August.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
