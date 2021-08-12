Patterson's Past: 75 Years ago- Patterson Frozen Foods founded

25 Years Ago – August 13, 1996
Patterson experienced its best ever first quarter of the year in taxable sales, according to information just released by the State Board of Equalization.
Taxable sales here in the months of January, February, and March totaled $11.5 million, up 15.5 percent from the first quarter of 1995 which totaled a then record $10 million.
The Patterson Rotarians have challenged their Lions Club counterparts, and the two will do battle in next month’s chili cook-off at the Westley Triangle.
The 85th anniversary of the founding of the Patterson Covenant Church will be celebrated this Saturday at the church, 435 W. Las Palmas.
The Patterson Unified School District has received a AAA rating, the highest you can get, on the $3.4 million bond that district residents approved in June.
Kathy Wright has become the third candidate, joining Dale Borman and Robert Rushton, in the city council race for two seats.
A general agreement to purchase the Del Puerto Hotel property was reached early this week.
Claude Delphia, coordinator for the “Save The Hotel Committee,” said Wednesday that he expects escrow to open “within days.”
50 Years Ago – August 12, 1996
A landmark known to many Pattersonites, the old Rogers barn in Del Puerto Canyon, burned to the ground Monday night. Also lost was some 50 tons of hay. The barn was constructed of lumber hauled by barge to Grayson landing in 1890 and was one of the old structures on the West Side.
The city’s fire horn which sounds weekdays at noon and 5 p.m., is presently being repaired. A siren at city hall is being used in the interim.
Supports for seats in the new community football stadium are being installed this week by volunteer workers.
The city will take a special census, hoping that its enumerators will find more bodies than reported in the 1970 census (3,147). The workers will be paid $2 an hour.
Three local school bus drivers have received awards for safety behind the wheel. They are Luella Sears, Roland Lopes, and Muriel Frank.
The Patterson FFA chapter won the farm mechanics sweepstakes award at the county fair.
75 Years Ago – August 16, 1946
Earlier this year Patterson Frozen Foods was founded. Now comes the news that the Arden Farms Co. of Los Angeles will open a local plant to turn out a full line of packaged cheese. It will be the firm’s first such plant in California.
Members of the Federated Church gathered for a farewell party for the Rev. John Bickford, who is returning to his mission in China. Mrs. Bickford and family will continue to make their home here.
The Southern Baptist Church has purchased a piece of property at Del Puerto Avenue and E Street and plans to build a church.
Freda Hansen of Patterson has been hired to teach fifth and sixth grade at the Bonita School in Crows Landing.
100 Years Ago
No information available.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
