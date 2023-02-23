Patterson's Past:75 year's ago- Water shortage has farmers worried

25 Years Ago - February 23, 1998
Patterson High School junior Sherre Gillaspy attended the recent Lenaea Festival in Sacramento and came home with a gold medal. Theater students gathered from 55 schools to present one act plays, monologues and duets.
Patterson High School senior Jeanna Barbaste won the Lions Club Student Speaker Contest at the local level and is now ready for zone competition in Gustine this March 10.
The rainfall season which started last July 1 is now at a record 18.69 inches.
The Patterson girls have won their first TVL basketball championship in 18 years with a convincing 56-32 victory over rival Ripon Christian.
The Bank of America Achievement Award winners have been announced at Patterson High School. Plaque winners are Jessica Hartman, fine arts, Jeanna Barbaste, liberal arts, and Angelica Rodriguez, science and math.
50 Years Ago - February 22, 1973
C.W. “Dad” Kirk. Patterson’s oldest resident and one of the best known, died Tuesday at 99, about eight months short of the century mark. He had lived here since 1911.
John V. Azevedo is the new planning chairman of the Planning Commission, and O.H. Raven has been appointed city treasurer.
Pamela Kazda has been named the Betty Crocker Homemaker of the Year at PHS.
75 Years Ago - February 19, 1948
Local farmers are worried about a water shortage this summer. Only 2.74 inches of rain has been recorded this season (the average on this date is 7.46) and the snowpack is light.
Patterson has raised over $1100 for the March of Dimes.
100 Years Ago - February 22, 1923
Every able-bodied male in Patterson is expected to turn out at 9 o’clock this morning, shovel in hand, to participate in the city’s clean-up day. The event is being sponsored by the Women’s Improvement Club, and the day has been declared a local holiday. Block chairmen have been named.
Twelve new Buicks have been sold in the past two months by the local Gilbert-Smith dealership. At the same time Cortner & Fiske, the Ford dealer, has been notified of a shortage of production, with demand far exceeding the supply.
A PG&E lineman took 60,000 volts of electricity Tuesday morning at the Patterson sub-station but lived through the experience. He fell away from the insulator he was checking and was held in place by his safety harness.
Over 500 acres of peaches have been planted on the El Solyo Ranch north of Westley.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
