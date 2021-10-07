Patterson's Past: 75 years ago-Burglar accidentally locks safe, leaves note

25 Years Ago – October 8, 1996
Approximately 75-100 anti-abortion demonstrators gathered in downtown Patterson on Sunday Oct. 6, to make their feelings heard…silently.
The silent protest known as a “life chain”, was organized through local churches to coincide with a similar event held on McHenry Avenue in Modesto.
By a vote of 3-2 the Patterson City Council approved the city’s development agreement with Kaufman & Broad. The agreement will allow the major housing developer to proceed with plans to construct 11,000 new homes on Patterson’s west side over the next 20 years.
League-leading Ripon Christian (5-0) will host Patterson (4-1) in an early TVL Volleyball showdown tonight.
50 Years Ago – October 7, 1971
Both the Patterson High and junior high bands swept to first place awards in their division at last weekend’s Old Timers Day parade in Madera, reported an elated Gene Short, band director.
Winners of the annual Punt, Pass & Kick contest last Saturday were Mitchell Gomes, Mike Garcia, Robert Barsamian, Guadalupe Gonzalez, David Hicks and Roger Estrella. Paul Verschelden served as contest director for the sponsoring Bessey Motor Co.
Father Manuel Pascual has returned after a trip to Europe that included Portugal and Spain.
75 Years Ago – October 11, 1946
A burglar broke into the Lyle Johnson Garage one night last week, intent on stealing money from the safe which had been intentionally left unlocked to avoid damage. But according to Police Chief Dan Kelsay, the intruder then locked the safe without first opening it. He then beat on it, causing extensive damage, but did not get inside. He left behind a note that read, “This is the best safe I have ever met yet.”
Permits for 13 new $6000 homes have been issued by the city, as well as permits for three duplexes. The $103,000 total was a new local record.
The West Side Sportsman’s Club will hold its annual fishing derby on Sunday, with Jack Stewart’s band to provide the entertainment.
The PHS football team lost 13-0 in a non-league game to Edison High last Friday night under the lights at Stockton. Watching from the stands behind the Patterson bench was COP coach Amos Alonzo Stagg, now 84 but in his 57th year of coaching.
100 Years Ago
Not available.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
