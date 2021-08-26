Patterson's Past: 75 years ago-Delta Mendota Canal construction commences

25 Years Ago – August 27, 1996
According to Robert Mackensen, executive director of the State Historic Building Safety Board, the Del Puerto Hotel is in much better shape than many of the buildings that are repaired and/or restored in California and well worth saving.
Patterson Unified School District will open its doors Tuesday morning with about 3,373 students expected districtwide. Figures released by the district office are: Northmead, 938; high school, 856; Las Palmas, 650; junior high, 515; Grayson, 296; Del Puerto, 59; Rising Sun, 38; and Harney, 21.
According to projected totals released in mid-August by the Apricot Producers of California, the 1996 apricot crop should weigh in at approximately 77,400 tons, 22,200 tons over the 1995 crop.
50 Years Ago – August 26, 1971
Patterson’s special census may easily push the head count to over 3,500, City Clerk Tom Lawson said this week. The 1970 census placed the local count at 3,247.
VerDayne Williams hit a hole-in-one last weekend on the Turlock course, witnessed by Russ Abbey, John Evans, Rico Dompe and Don Dryden.
The Guerdon Industries plant here will begin to manufacture modular buildings in its local plant on an assembly line basis, manager Tom Carson has announced.
75 Years Ago – August 30, 1946
Greyhound Lines has announced it will purchase Moyer Stages that operates routes between Tracy and Fresno, Los Banos and Gilroy, and Patterson and Modesto.
The latest in construction equipment will be used when work gets under way in the next couple of weeks on the gigantic-high-line canal project (Delta-Mendota Canal).
Apathetic city voters were asked to approve a special one year 60-cent, but failed to do so Tuesday by a vote of 37 to 25. A two-thirds vote was needed for passage.
High school football practice will begin next Tuesday, Coach Lawrence Harrison has announced.
100 Years Ago
Not Available.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
