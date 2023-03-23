Patterson's Past: 75 year's ago-Funding secured for local hospital

25 Years Ago - March 23, 1998
The Patterson High School renovation project, funded by a $3.4 million general obligation bond passed by voters in June of 1996, has run into money trouble. The most recent figures estimate that the project will go $459,133 over budget.
Fifty-year Masonic order pins were presented to Corlis ¨Corky¨ Bessey and E.K. ¨Deke¨ Amundson. Both are members of Patterson Lodge No. 488.
Winter Sports Banquet varsity MVP’s were Jack Thon (Wrestling), Yolanda Barajas (Girls Soccer), Junior Lopez (Boys Basketball), and Julie Gomes (Girls Basketball).
50 Years Ago - March 22, 1973
Jack and Jackie Brown, very active in the Grayson community since moving there seven years ago, have been nominated by the Patterson Association of Teachers for the School Bell Award.
The City Council will consider applications for hiring Patterson’s first city manager, Mayor Pat Phillips said this week.
The rainfall season to date has produced 16.48 inches of moisture, a record for this date and a threat to the ag industry.
PHS junior Terry Parker has tied the school’s high jump record at 6 feet, 4 inches. Bob Hamilton set the mark in 1970.
75 Years Ago - March 18, 1948
More good news about construction of a hospital in Patterson. Voters 2 weeks ago overwhelmingly approved a bond issue for local financing and now word has been received that federal funding is a certainty.
Local spirits went up dramatically when 1.23 inches of rainfall was recorded this past week, breaking a long drought. The total for the season is now 4.44 inches, less than half of normal.
A Patterson bethel of Job’s Daughters has been organized and there are 20 charter members.
100 Years Ago - March 22, 1923
Efforts to revive the Patterson Farm Bureau Center will start with a large meeting tomorrow night at the high school.
Plans for a county fair in Modesto have been dropped for this year.
Water began flowing this week in local canals, several weeks earlier than normal.
Edith Olson is one of five PHS students eligible to join the state interscholastic honor society.
The Patterson and Gustine girls basketball teams will meet on the neutral Newman court in a game that will decide the championship of the West Side League.
