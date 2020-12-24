25 Years Ago – December 21, 1995
Work on the California Aqueduct is expected to finish on schedule despite recent bouts of bad weather.
One of the major changes in the structure of the canal is the inclusion of rubber in the repair work. The walls and floor are being sprayed with a substance called Liquid Boot, a rubber specially designed for work with concrete.
The Varsity Girls basketball team has concluded their pre-season and will start league with a 9-2 record. Rosa Olivera, Toneshia Stewart and Jennifer Klein have been leading the Lady Tigers.
50 Years Ago – December 24, 1970
Three longtime directors of Del Puerto Hospital have been recently honored. John M. Soares, and Stanley Cox each served from 1946-68, with Cox being the board president all those years. Recently retiring from the board was Walter Hector, who served from 1951 until this year.
Rainfall for the season to date now totals 8.5 inches the highest on record for late December.
The Patterson Invitational Wrestling Tournament was won for the first time by the home team. Patterson scored 92 points to finish ahead of Escalon with 85 and Atwater with 84. Winning individual championship for the Tigers were Ron Densmore at the 154 weight class and Carlos Martinez at 191.
The Tiger Basketball team finished second in this years Merced Christmas Tournament.
75 Years Ago – December 21, 1945
A heavy frost blanketed the area Friday, bringing a somewhat premature white Christmas. The thermometer dropped to a chilly 23 degrees.
Sgt. Wesley Carr, who saw two years of duty overseas including a campaign in Austria, has received his discharge as has Coxswain James Davis of Grayson. Lt. Comdr. Lorimer Wooley is home from the Navy, having served since June 1940.He saw action in both the Atlantic and Pacific.
100 Years Ago – December 23, 1920
“I’ve never seen thriftier trees.” Commented Prof. W. P. Tufts, a University of California expert, who visited Patterson area almond orchards last week.
Speed limit signs have been posted in the downtown area, warning motorist not to exceed 15 mph.
A slow motion film showing how Babe Ruth hits home runs will be shown this weekend at the Patterson Theater.
n By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
