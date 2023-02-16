Patterson's Past: 75 year's ago-Lions club to purchase 2-way radio for police car

25 Years Ago - February 14, 1998
The Patterson Unified District Board of Trustees will decide at a special meeting on Friday, Feb. 20 whether to grant the McDonald Glenn Company yet another extension of construction on the Patterson High School business/science building.
The Patterson Junior High School Grade Configuration Committee has recommended that the new school campus, scheduled to begin construction in the year 2000, be built to accommodate grades six through eight.
Monica Rivera, the daughter of Art and Cindy Rivera, was crowned varsity queen at the Tigers basketball game against Hilmar last Friday night. Leslie Boschi, the daughter of Jim and Betty Boschi was named junior varsity princess.
Sarah Perez of Westley and Mike Bogetti Jr. of Tracy were married Sunday Dec. 14, at 2:30 p.m. The Rev, Ivo Rocha performed the ceremony at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Tracy.
The Paterson girls beat Livingston 53-44 to tighten their grip on the TVL lead. The Tigers were led by Ashley Perez who scored 17 points, hauled in 20 rebounds, and added 5 steals. The team now stands at 9-1 in league and 19-5 overall.
50 Years Ago - February 15, 1973
Salado Creek flooded its banks and flooded a Shoemake and Gnesa orchard along Ward Avenue as the local rain total climbed to a record high (12.32) for this date.
Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Alves of Patterson have announced the engagement of daughter Claudette Alves to John B. Alves of Manteca.
Twelve PHS students earned straight-A grades during the first semester. They are freshmen Walter Brown and Jenny Foranzo, juniors Brenda Barsamian and Tenna Koos, and seniors Carol Anderson, Cynthia English, Maria Garcia, Greta Lawrence, Cindy Raven, Karen Rogers, Allison Vetro and Mary Jane Waller.
75 Years Ago - February 12, 1948
A new two-way radio will be purchased with proceeds from the Lions Club dance, giving the local police car constant communications with other law enforcement agencies in the county.
The local 20-30 Club planted over 100 street trees last weekend.
Eagle scout David Knutson will serve as master of ceremonies when the American Legion hosts a dinner tonight to salute the scouting program. W.W. Cox, president of the Yosemite Area Council, is scheduled to say a few words, as is Vic Bowman, commander of the Legion.
100 Years Ago - February 13, 1923
A kick from a cow resulted in the death of Colony dairyman James Baccala.
Rev. C.A. Hedlind has announced that revival meetings will be held all week at the Swedish Mission Church, the first part of the week in Swedish.
The Chamber of Commerce has ordered trees which will be planted at the new auto park, with the Boy Scouts to plant the trees.
By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
