25 Years Ago – November 10, 1995
Patterson businesses will be giving away 38 turkeys this weekend, just in time for next week’s Thanksgiving feast.
Meagan Gaiser and Arturo Lomeli are the students of the month for this issue of the Eye of the Tiger.
Teacher Anne Hazelton returned to school from maternity leave after giving birth to her and husband Paul’s first child, Josephine.
The TVL co- champion Tigers were upset by the Southern League Orestimba Warriors 13-12 in their final regular season game. The Tigers will begin the playoffs next week against Mother Lode champ, Summerville.
50 Years Ago – November 13, 1970
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has announced it will be closing its Patterson office early next year.
The PHS song leader team of Karen Herger, Leslie Hansen, Jan Jepson, Sherry Mott, Patti Hansen, and Gail Maciel has won first place against other teams in the county at a competition held at MJC.
The Tigers football team finished its season with a 26-0 victory over the Riverbank Bruins. Senior Mike Morrison led the team with 106b yards rushing on 16 attempts. Senior Phil Corral had two TD’s, while fellow Seniors Lonnie Wright and Craig Bettencourt also added TD’s.
75 Years Ago – November 16, 1945
Patterson High won its first football championship in six years last Friday with a thrilling 12-6 victory over Ripon.
Lt. John Azevedo, who has been home on leave, has returned to Camp Lee, Virginia, but not before friends feted him with a party at the Mark Hopkins Hotel in San Francisco.
Cpl. Lloyd Ohlson will receive the Distinguished Unit Badge after service in China with the Flying Tigers.
Sgt. Walter Antognini has received his discharge from the Army Signal Corps. He served nearly three years overseas in Africa, Italy, France and Germany.
Sgt. Donald Hiatt has arrived home after one of the longest and most isolated tours of duty. He was a sheet metal worker with an Air Force service squadron based in Agra, India, home of the Taj Mahal.
100 Years Ago – November 11, 1920
Patterson’s Chamber of Commerce is taking steps to revive itself. President J.H. Evans has called a meeting for this Friday evening to which all business owners are invited. It plans to become an organization that strongly boosts the community.
The women of the Colony Club have announced plans to building a clubhouse on Las Palmas Avenue east of the depot. The site was donated by the Patterson Ranch Company. Ground will be broken Monday with the total cost estimated at $7000, a portion of which has already been raised. The building will be available for meetings, dances, banquets and theatrical performances.
It will include an auditorium, dressings rooms and a kitchen.
Turnout for the American Legion meeting at which revival of the organization was the main topic was excellent. Officers will be elected at the next meeting. A membership drive will be held with the initiation fee set at $3.50.
By Craig Bettencourt and Ron Swift from Irrigator files
