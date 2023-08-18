25 Years Ago - August 18, 1998
Plans for the Patterson Market Place and a McDonald’s restaurant are being processed simultaneously by the city Planning Department and will be reviewed this Thursday by the Patterson Planning Commission.
Residents voiced concerns about everything from noise pollution to gang intimidation at a community meeting with Stanislaus County Sheriff Les Weidman.
Aaron Days is running strong at the Altamont Speedway with three wins and the rest top fives in fifteen races. Good enough for fourth in the current standings.
Filing officially closed on Wednesday and only two candidates have declared to run for mayor, incumbent Rich Dodds and City Councilmember Eloy Vento.
Angela Genevieve Torres and Dale James Holbert II of Paterson were married June 6 in Modesto.
50 Years Ago - August 16, 2023
Francis Bettencourt has become the city’s 14th mayor, tapped by his fellow council members after the sudden death last week of Mayor Pat Phillips. Phillips was 46.
The Richard Lara orchard has produced pears weighing as much as a pound apiece.
Becky Mancuso of Patterson has been named the top marking student at Fresno State University.
75 Years Ago - August 12, 1948
An effort to revive Patterson’s little theater group is currently being made.
A new organization called Patterson Apricot Growers has been formed to help negotiate contracts. Ray Klopping is chairman of the group.
The state now lists Patterson’s official population as 1353. Modesto’s head count is 18,412, Turlock officially has 6168 residents, Oakdale 3457, and Newman 1529.
100 Years Ago - August 16, 1923
The new telephone directory is being distributed by the Evans Telephone Co. and has about 325 listings, many of them new. They are printed on a single card.
Lights have now been installed at Patterson’s new swimming pool.
Burton Morgan brought back a four-point buck from the hills last weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.