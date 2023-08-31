25 Years Ago - August 31, 1998
Attendance figures are in for the first two days of school and the numbers are alarmingly high at Northmead (930), Las Palmas (703) and the Patterson Junior High (551).
The City Council and the Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to hire RJM Design Group, Inc., to do a master plan for the cityś new public/quasi-public land and to design the cityś proposed community center/pool.
Jason Stonebarger of Patterson 4-H earned advanced swine outstanding exhibitor and second place in showmanship at the county fair earlier this month.
Matt Azevedo of the Patterson 4-H dairy group had a champion milk cow and was first in the 4-year-old cow class.
Elizabette Guecamburu, 16-year-old daughter of J.B. and Yvette Guecamburu earned a place in the 1998 Youth Leadership Forum for Students with Disabilities and attended a conference Aug. 3-6 held at California State University Sacramento.
50 Years Ago - August 30, 1973
Local trustees this week discussed the possibility of adding an English as a second language program in the district.
Michael Dryden has been hired as the 18th and final new teacher in the local district. He will teach junior high English and last year taught in Australia.
Apricot growers have arrived at a price with the canneries and it will be $142 a ton for this yearś crops.
75 Years Ago - August 26, 1948
All young men between the ages of 18 and 25 must register for the peacetime draft. The sign-ups will begin next Monday at high school.
Ives Humbert and his son won 19 prizes at the county fair for their rabbits, including four class champions and five first places.
Foreign matter in the cityś water supply is being investigated this week by the county health department.
A polio epidemic scare has dramatically dropped activity this week at the local swimming pool.
100 Years Ago - August 30, 1923
Local faculties are now complete after the hiring of several new teachers. Included is Ernest E. Wellemeyer, a native Californian who has been teaching in the Midwest. He will handle the science and physical education departments at the high school.
The grammar school faculty includes 14 teachers, including E. B. Cronkite at the Del Puerto Canyon School.
