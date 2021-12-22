Patterson's Past: July 28, 1955-Patterson's Norman Gaspar rescues Cow from SF Bay

San Francisco newspapers had fun Saturday with the story of the cow that jumped off the pier – Pier 42, that is, in San Francisco.
According to the papers, the Brahma heifer did a swan dive (cow version) 30 feet into the bay Friday.
What the San Francisco papers didn’t include was the information that a Patterson boy, well trained in the ways of cows, herded the cow back the few hundred yards it had swam from the pier.
Norman Gaspar was on duty as officer in charge of the Coast Guard boat patrolling the bay. He put the spurs to his ship and overtook the swimming cow.
Having had years of training in the Future Farmer activities and on his family’s ranch, he managed to grab the cow’s halter and tow the heifer back to the pier.
A net was then lowered to lift the cow aboard the SS Golden Bear, destined for Manila.
Coast Guard radiomen also had fun at Gaspar’s expense. Calls were received by his ship from stations all along the Coast telling him to “ride her, cowboy.”
He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Al Gaspar.
