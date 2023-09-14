25 Years Ago, 1998
The Salado Creek pipeline project should be completed by the third week in October, according to Project Manager Martin Cypher.
The West Stanislaus Fire Protection District may soon have an official fire/arson investigator of its very own. Steven Hall, a volunteer firefighter who has been with the district for nine years, is being considered for the position by the Board of Directors.
Friday night the Tiger Pride football team kicked off the new season with a new look, gone are the silver pants and helmets. The new look has the team in pewter pants and helmets and according to the Wilson Sporting Company the Tigers will be the only team in the country sporting these colors. As expected, Paterson handed the visiting Gustine a 19-6 defeat at the Community Stadium extending their winning streak over the West Side rivals to 10 games.
Senior quarterback Eusebio Lopez Jr., a three-year varsity player led the way by completing 11 passes in 18 attempts for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Homer Sanchez led the ground attack carrying the ball 26 times for 116 yards and a touchdown.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Patterson’s first city manager started the job this week. Thomas Calabrese is the former manager of the city of Willits.
Dr. O. Guy Humphries has opened a dental office here. He also has a practice in Pleasanton.
Don and Betty Emmons have started an answering service in their home, calling it D&B Communications.
Harry Holton, a former auto dealer here who has been operating a repair business in Crows Landing, has moved the business back to Patterson.
Coach Carl Selee’s varsity football team will have three sophomore starters on the field this season, linebacker David Selee, defensive lineman Lawrence Plaza, and running back Jerry Thorkelson.
75 Years Ago, 1948
G.H. Peterson has sold D&G Market here to David Leaf, who has been farming but who had grocery experience in the Bay Area.
Bleacher seating for 2000 has been added at the high school field, bringing to 2600 the seats offered to fans who are expected to enjoy football under the lights here for the first time this fall.
Gloria Swanson and Leo Halseth were married here Saturday.
100 Years go, 1923
The final chapter in the story of the Magnesia Products Co. is about to be written. A bankruptcy referee has ordered a sale of equipment on September 24.
The list of events is getting longer and longer as the Colony Club prepares for its big Fall Fun Fiesta. A home talent musical comedy, "School Days," will star Ossie Ball in the role of Bad Boy. A wild west show is also being planned.
A Tuesday night raid at a home on Del Puerto Creek at the north end of the Colony resulted in the arrest of a local farmer who was found to be in possession of a bottle of wine.
