25 Years Ago - September 7, 1998
As of Tuesday, K&B had sold 152 homes in the Heartland Ranch subdivision. That’s an average of three homes per week, a number that K&B representative Michele Joy said is higher than the company expected.
Craig Grischott, director of the Patterson Ambulance Service, has been appointed to the Regional Advisory Committee to the Mountain-Valley Emergency Medical Services Agency by the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors.
With most of the schools filled to overflowing, the Patterson Unified School District is looking at options to house students until the new Patterson Junior High School campus is completed sometime in 2002.
One option that the district will explore this fall is the possibility of going to a year-round school system at some of its schools.
With just 16 months to go until the year 2000, Patterson City Hall is taking steps to make sure that its systems will be able to handle the change.
50 Years Ago - September 6, 1973
Eighteen teachers new to the Patterson Unified School District will be on the job next Tuesday when classes begin for the fall term. They include Glenda Baretto, Matie Spurgeon, Gail Hamilton, Fran Assem, Roberta Rossi, Candy Bennett, Wendy Evans, Fran Assem, Dave Fairchild, and Domenic Benidettino.
Henry Schmidt, who has served the city and rural fire district on a part-time basis the past six years, is now full-time on the job. According to Mayor Francis Bettencourt the move will help toward lowering Patterson’s fire insurance rating. Noting the city had been paying $100 a month for a fire inspector, these duties will be assumed by Schmidt.
75 Years Ago - September 2, 1948
The Patterson PTA learn to swim program successfully ended. Bruce Selander was among those passing the senior lifesaving requirements.
100 Years Ago - September 6, 1923
Two changes in the management of local lodging places have been announced. A San Andreas man, W,C.R. Hoover, has leased the Emerald Hotel on El Circulo from C.F. Marchmann and renamed it the Hoover House. A complete renovation is planned. And in the Edwards building on South Third Street, Mrs. J.P. Flynn of Tuolumne has reopened the Hotel Winifred, with plans on making it a first-class rooming house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.