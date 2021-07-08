25 Years Ago – July 9, 1996
Mike Mazzucchi of Vernalis is the 1996 California State Singles Champion in trapshooting. Mazzucchi , hit 200 out of 200 shots in the finals and then went on to hit 75 straight in a shootoff to win the title.
Four members of last fall’s TVL champion Tiger Pride football team will get one more shot at putting on the pads officially ending their high school careers when the North meets the South in the fourth annual Small-School Coaches Association All-Star Game. Patterson High players Carlos Becerra, Robbie Cozart, Art Lomeli, and Brant Kaiser will suit up for the South squad. The Patterson coaching staff will oversee the defensive unit during the game.
A 50th wedding anniversary party was held Saturday, June 1, for Mary and George Reichmuth of Patterson. Family members gathered at Marty’ Inn in Newman.
50 Years Ago – July 8, 1971
Becky Mancuso was crowned Miss Apricot as Patterson held its first Apricot Fiesta last weekend. The parade under chairman Jerry Musson drew 110 entries and nearly 1700 people were fed at the chicken barbecue. Joaquin Azevedo Jr. won the whiskerino contest, while Larry Jeans and Jim Maya were the winners in the apricot pie eating contest.
The announcement of the marriage of Linda Kaye Vickers and Larry Owens was made this week, as was the wedding of Michele Fink and Keith Knapp.
75 Years Ago – July 12, 1946
The county Board of Supervisors has appointed five local men as directors of the new hospital district. They are G.H. Peterson, J.M. Soares, Albert Bevis, Paul Arambel and Stanley Cox.
Patterson’s fifth annual rode will get underway Saturday, and a big horse parade is planned for Sunday at noon. A big cowboy dance is planned by the American Legion for both nights.
Plans for a July 21 wedding of Katherine Rosascco of Sonora and Stanley Cox of Westley were announced this week.
100 Years Ago – July 14, 1921
Plans for a trunk highway for the West Side from Tracy to Fresno are being promoted by the West Side United Chambers of Commerce and will be pushed at the annual Patterson nFair late next month.
Work on Patterson’s new sewer system is expected to be completed this week,
Cooler temperatures have been the rule this week, but the mercury has still been climbing to 105 and 106 degrees. Still that’s cooler than the 110 degrees recorded several days last week.
Pattersonites will vote August 19 on the Blue Law initiative that if passed would close all entertainment businesses on Sunday including the movie theater.
- By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.