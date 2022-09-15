25 Years Ago - September 15, 1997
The fate of Patterson’s historic Del Puerto Hotel, opened in 1910 and one of the community’s first two buildings, is still up in the air.
The hotel, extensively damaged by fire some 15 months ago, was purchased by the Patterson Township Historical Society last winter.
August building permits issued by the city of Patterson had a higher construction total, one that exceeded the total of the years seven previous months combined.
Coordinators of the second annual Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-off deemed Saturday’s event a ¨success.¨
Patterson relied on an opportunistic defense for three consecutive late-game stands to turn back host Gustine and extend the Tigers’ decade-long domination of the Reds with a 14-6 victory Friday night in the 1997 football opener for both Westside schools.
Senior Chris Sanchez led the way scoring both Tiger touchdowns, the first on a 14-yard run the second on a 30-yard pass from Steve Reza.
Both the Patterson High varsity and frosh-soph volleyball teams swept through their opponents to claim the championship of the volleyball tournament held at LeGrand High on Saturday.
Junior setter Ashley Perez who had 21 assists and three blocks in the title game was named Most Valuable Player.
50 Years Ago - September 14, 1972
The 12-month rainfall that ended June 30 was the driest in 40 years. The rainfall measured only 5.24 inches.
Gary Kring, son of the Bill Krings of Patterson, has earned the Eagle Scout rank.
The city has approved a use permit for Arthur Felice to construct Las Palmas Mobile Estates on the Patterson east side.
Enrollment on the opening day of classes Monday was 2018 in the Patterson Unified School District according to Supt. Eugene Maxwell. This compares with 2081 on opening day a year ago.
Margaret Azevedo became the bride of Robert Lee Pierce of San Pablo at a noon ceremony in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church recently. Father Michael Boyle officiated at the double-ring rite.
The new frosh-soph football coach at Patterson High, Mike Worley, played fullback for three years at the powerhouse University of Nebraska.
75 Years Ago - September 12, 1947
Perry Smith, son of the Roy Smiths of Patterson, has set a new national record in rifle shooting, making a score of 184 for 200 shots standing at 100 yards. He is also credited with devising a new gun sling design for the U.S. Army, where he holds the rank of major.
Dan Rezendes has been hired as a Patterson police officer, replacing Bud Brainard who is taking over the city’s garbage collection from the Frank Hasek estate.
100 Years Ago - September 14, 1922
For the third consecutive Saturday evening, the lights went out in downtown Patterson. Apparently the load was too heavy for the circuit, and fuses were blown. The film at the Airdome had to be delayed about an hour for a repairman to arrive from Newman.
Antone Barros, well-known Olive Avenue dairyman, suffered a broken leg Sunday evening when attacked by a bull.
A new bump eliminator called a ¨Rip Snorter¨ is now being used on the county’s West Side roads. The grader was successfully tried on the graveled East Las Palmas roadway last week.
- By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
