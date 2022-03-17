25 Years Ago – March 14, 1997
Bank of America winners have been announced at Patterson High School. Blanca Navarro, liberal arts, Rebecca Scheel, fine arts and Joseph Kimbrough, science and math received plaques. Students who received certificates were Rhiannon Aguila, business, Sarah Borchardt, music, Steve Cozart, art, Claudia DeLaRosa , history , Mayra Garcia, English, Jose Guzman, science, Nicole Iosefa, home economics, Shaun McGuire, mathematics, Leticia Martinez, English as a second language, Christian Orozco. Drama, Betty Rea, foreign language, Arturo Rodriquez, trades and industrial arts, Danny Silva, agriculture, and Aaron Stoddard, computer studies.
Justin Siena ended the PHS girls basketball season with a 54-38 victory over the lady Tigers in the section semi-finals. Justin Siena then went on to capture the section title with a 50-49 victory over Colfax.
50 Years Ago – March 16, 1972
David Cotta will serve as the moderator when City Council candidates old a Candidates Night next Tuesday at the Las Palmas School. It will be the first-ever such event for council candidates, and will be sponsored by the Patterson library. Running for the two seats on the council are Manuel Panarra, Bill White, Richard Shannon, Hal Jahn, Jose Santana and Joe Thomas.
The second annual Apricot Fiesta to be held around the July 4 holiday, has adopted a budget of about $5000.
The girls basketball team at PHS has won the GAA championship doe the third straight year, posting a perfect 12-0 record. Other GAA teams were from Turlock, Downey, Manteca, Ripon Christian and Davis high schools.
75 Years Ago – March 14, 1947
The new Arden cheese plant here will produce 24 tons of cheese a day, according to E. H. Freidel Sr. Trial runs were being made this week.
The PHS unlimited boys team will host Hughson tonight in a basketball game the will decide the San Joaquin title. Coach Lawrence Harrison will have forward Glenn Wood missing from the starting lineup because of an eye injury. Other team members are Julius Boschi, Glayton Agadoni, Tom Martin, Ray Scott, Roland Halseth, Robert Hiatt, Don Harmon, Martin Grier, Wayne Wingo, and Lynn Wood.
The B basketball team also will host a championship game next Tuesday against Denair. The B’s have lost only once this year.
Al Bevis will be the new president of the Patterson Rotary Club.
100 Years Ago – March 10, 1922
Residents woke up today with large flakes of snow falling. The snow covered the foothills west of town for several days.
What is believed to be the first frost protection system on the West Side and one of the first in this part of the state has been installed by Mrs. C. E. Prior in her apricot orchard in the southern part of the colony. After losing her entire crop to frost last season, she had the Patterson Electric Company install smudging posts, supplemented by an electrical frost alarm system that will sound a warning when the temperature drops to 33 degrees.
- By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
