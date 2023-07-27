70 years ago – 1953
The Patterson Theatre will feature a midnight show on Saturday night. Two full length pictures will be played, and several prizes will be given away.
Rev. C.A. Nylund, the pastor of the Mission Covenant Church, has been recalled to active duty as a chaplain in the United States Army and has therefore resigned to his congregation.
The City Council set a $1.00 general tax rate Tuesday night, the same as the year before, and dropped the sewer bond tax rate from 40 cents to 35 cents.
Bids for the removal of the old Las Palmas School will be advertised by the Patterson Elementary School Trustees. Bids will stipulate a maximum of 75 days in which to complete the work. Also, to be advertised next month are bids for paving the parking area between the new school plant and West Las Palmas Ave.
60 years ago – 1963
Patterson High School will experiment with two new concepts: team teaching and 25-minute periods. The new procedures have been adopted by the board of trustees. The team teaching will be used for U.S. history and math courses.
Pattersonites will be able to see a partial eclipse of the sun. Residents are urged to use a pinhole camera to view the event.
The Patterson Volunteer Fire Department answered a call on Pomelo Avenue after 12-year-old Billy Lucas set his grandmother’s barn on fire. According to the report, he was looking for some gas for his motor scooter. He found a can and lit a match to see if there was anything in it – there was! The gas in the can exploded and he was slightly burned
“Watch for Cars” is the reminder in yellow paint at all the crosswalks around Patterson. The project was undertaken by members of the West Side Auto Club.
Most city employees have received a 5% pay increase which will add approximately $3,000 to the city’s annual payroll.
The first board meeting of the 1963-64 term of the Venture Club was held at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Fink. Members of the board present were June Mattos, Lloydene Filippini, Rose Aragona, Laura Broggie, Bel Homen, Madeline Homen and Mrs. Al Loumena.
30 years ago – 1993
Biologists are conducting a spotlight survey to determine whether the San Joaquin kit fox or any other endangered animals could be threatened by the proposed Creekside development.
Local residents will get their best chance at buying a home in Patterson’s newest subdivision by attending Country Hollow’s grand opening. Applications will be issued on a first-come first-serve basis and the initial process should take no longer than 15 minutes.
