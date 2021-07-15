25 Years Ago – July 16, 1996
Organizers and the public alike seemed pleased with Patterson’s first farmer’s market held Wednesday July 10, despite the fact that there were under a dozen vendors at the event.
Two thousand football fans gathered at MJC Stadium Saturday night to see the South smother the North 24-7 in the fourth annual Small-School Coaches Association All-Star Game.
The South defense coached by the Patterson coaching staff and led by PHS players, lineman Carlos Becerra, and linebackers Art Lomeli and Robbie Cozart shut down the North’s offense, forcing seven turnovers (5 interceptions, 2 fumbles) and allowing only 5 first downs throughout the contest.
Frank Bettencourt, former mayor of Patterson and PHS drama teacher, is the new head of the Stanislaus County Fair.
50 Years Ago – July 15, 1971
Work on a new pressbox at the community stadium began this week, and it was announced that an additional $17,000 needs to be raised to complete the entire project.
Ed Hagemann is the new president of the school board.
Romain Stewart of Crows Landing has been elected president of the board of the Yosemite Junior College District.
Andrew Pires has been promoted to manager of the Wells Fargo Branch in Williams.
The Patterson Unified School District received nearly 700 applications for some 25 faculty positions, 20 of which have already been filled.
Thelma Knutson Schultz of Mill Valley is the new general manager of the Marin Symphony Guild.
75 Years Ago – July 19, 1946
The New Paradise Café, occupying quarters once used by the Klean Kafe, will open tomorrow, Wong Sing has announced. The building has been completely renovated.
Clay Carr, two-time world champion cowboy, made a clean sweep of the roping events at last weekend’s fifth annual Patterson Rodeo.
Five tons of green apricots shipped to New York apparently arrived in good shape.
A candlelight ceremony Saturday evening at the Federated Church united Freda Hansen and Richard Hansen.
100 Years Ago – July 21, 1921
Plans for the memorial fountain to be dedicated to the memory of the late T.W. Patterson, the town’s founder, have been announced by the Women’s Improvement Club. Plans call for a simple design of rough finish concrete in the shape of a pillar. It will be placed on the south side of Las Palmas Avenue a short distance east of the circle. Its cost is estimated at $180, exclusive of the plaque and plumbing.
The film “Humoresque” will be shown two nights at the Airdome, with special music provided by the full Patterson orchestra. Proceeds will go to the Colony Club for its clubhouse fund, the building to be erected on Las Palmas just east of the depot.
- By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
