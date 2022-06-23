25 Years Ago – June 24, 1997
Due to change in federal law, the city has until December of 1998 to either remove all of its underground storage tanks or replace them with modern double-lined tanks.
Patterson has once again been targeted by the Stanislaus Health Agency aiming to cut down California’s teen pregnancy rate.
According to the figures just released by the state Board of Equalization, taxable sales in Patterson in 1996 topped the $50 million mark for the first time.
Jennifer Klein, heading to Fresno State to play softball after earning a scholarship, was selected to the All-state softball team for the second straight year.
Willie Ruelas , a four-year hitting machine for the Tiger baseball team, earned a spot on the All-District baseball squad as a third baseman.
50 Years Ago – June 22, 1972
A citizens group headed by Doug Swanson has recommended that Patterson change to the city manager form of government. Other committee members are O.H. Raven, Mary Pat Thompson, John Evans, Carl Zarcone, Brice Draper, and Councilman Wade Bingham.
After a hot spell, only the cool nights have saved the local apricot crop. A shortage of pickers perils the crop this summer.
George Kaas has been awarded the annual scholarship from the Patterson Association of Teachers.
A going-away party has been held at the home of Corky and Jane Bessey for Hal and Margo Jahn, who are moving to Hemet.
75 Years Ago – June 20, 1947
Over 100 local children have participated in the first three days of the summer playground program operated by the Recreation Department, Director Edna Keechler reports.
An offer of $60 a ton has driven local apricot growers into a tizzy. The Farm Bureau had earlier recommended $110 a ton as a fair price, considering production costs.
Construction of the cannery here is progressing rapidly, and equipment will soon be arriving at the North First Street site.
100 Years Ago – June 19, 1922
Boy, what a race we will have this year for the position of constable. John F, Lilley is the fifth candidate to declare, promising “justice to all and partiality to none.” He also says he is a working man who needs the money to help support his family.
Dorothy Gish will star in “Flying Pat” this Saturday at the Patterson Airdome. The film is a comedy.
All ex-service men are invited to attend a rousing smoker Friday evening at the Mason Hall, sponsored by the American Legion.
A Modest truck driver has been fined $2 for turning in the middle of downtown Patterson street. Marshall J.W. Blue issued the citation.
- By Craig Bettencourt from Irrigator files
