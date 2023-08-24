25 Years Ago - August 24, 1998
After 18 months of paperwork, public hearings, studies, and more paperwork, the Patterson Redevelopment Agency is now an official entity.
In a joint meeting, the Patterson Parks and Recreation Commission and the City Council will review bids to design a community center/pool from five firms on Tuesday.
The Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees has chosen TBP Architecture to design the new campus for Patterson Junior High School.
The District has hired 36 new teachers several which have grown up in Patterson including, Elizabeth Reichmuth-Anson fourth, fifth and sixth grade, Cindy Wisendanger first grade, Eric Reza high school world history, Mike Estrella preschool, Martha Tenbrink high school Spanish, Sarah Campbell-Roos third grade, Melissa Phillips fourth grade and Kathy Vetro-Martinez high school counselor.
50 Years Ago - August 23, 1973
Gerald Breasher has been appointed to the City Council, filling the vacancy created when Mayor Pat Phillips died earlier this month. Breasher has served four years on the Planning Commission, and last year was its chairman.
Two parcels of farmland belonging to the Charles Zacharias Co. were auctioned off last Friday in Modesto to meet mortgage payments. They totaled over 1400 acres.
75 Years Ago - August 19, 1948
It’s time for Patterson’s Horsethief Bend to roar again. The local celebration will continue through the weekend under the sponsorship of the American-Legion.
The Pat-Son lima bean line started this week at Patterson Frozen Foods, with its goal to double last year’s output.
Ed Martins plans to open his Red and White Market this week in Westley.
100 Years Ago - August 23, 1923
The shipment of whole milk to San Francisco was inaugurated Monday night by Moreing & Condit, who operate a large dairy just north of the Colony. This is the second local dairy to ship the whole product, the Bridgford Holstein firm having done so for some time.
Bread wagons as well as soda and ice cream delivery services bringing goods to Patterson from out of town will be added to the list of businesses taxed under the new city license ordinance.
Harry Steers, pastor of the Patterson Gospel Mission, baptized 12 Sunday morning in a ceremony along the San Joaquin River at Patterson Park.
Modesto dentist Raymond Bassett plans to open an office here in the Plaza Building.
