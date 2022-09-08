25 Years Ago – September 7, 1997
Even in Patterson, literally half a world away from the scene of her death, people mourn the passing of the People’s Princess, the former Lady Diana Spencer.
Students displaced by construction are crammed into every available space at Patterson High School and Patterson Junior High School.
Pattersonite John V. Azevedo was recognized by the California State Assembly on Tuesday September 2, for his years of service to his country, his state and the city of his birth, Patterson.
The second annual Chili Cook-off will be held this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the city park. Chili heads will compete for the top prize of $250.
50 Years Ago – September 7, 1972
School started here this week, and peak enrollment of over 2400 is expected in October.
Dan DeLash, a member of the Patterson FFA chapter, has been named the top ag mechanics exhibition at Cal-Expo.
Final rites have been held for A.F. Gervasoni, 95. Born in Switzerland, he came to Crows Landing in 1893 and went into the dairy business for himself in 1907, shortly before the founding of Patterson.
Lawrence Sailer will be installed as the pastor of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
75 Years Ago – September 5, 1947
Patterson area apricots, both Blenheim and Tilton varieties have again swept the blue ribbons at the California State Fair.
August was an exceptionally cool month with temperatures climbing over 90 degrees only nine times.
The annual Patterson Rodeo will be held this weekend, with a number of top riders scheduled to participate.
100 Years Ago – September 7, 1922
West Siders were joyous at mid-week when the county supervisors approved plans to pave the 6.9 miles of roadway between Westley and Vernalis.
Because of renovation work, local elementary schools will not open until Sept. 18, a week later than planned.
Several hundred Pattersonites turned out on Monday for the annual Labor Day picnic sponsored by the Colony Club.
