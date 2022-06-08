Patterson, CA.— Paul Ignatius Friedrich, was born in Oxnard, California on July 9, 1943, the only child of Iggie and Francis Scholle Friedrich. He attended Santa Clara Grammar School and High School and spent one year at Cal Poly where he decided he already knew enough to go straight to work and continued working the family farm. He met his future wife, Margaret Hudnall, in 1957 while they were in eighth grade. They became high school sweethearts and were married in Oxnard on May 7, 1966. Paul and Margaret celebrated 56 years of a loving marriage out of which they created a beautiful family of five children and 18 grandchildren.
In 1968, they moved to Patterson with their 2 older children, and Paul continued life as a third generation California farmer. His passion for antique arms and early Western history, which had begun in his youth, grew from there. He never did forget a single detail about any artifacts in his collection. He truly had a knack for those sorts of things and shared his knowledge with others across the country.
Paul is survived by his wife, Margaret, daughters Ann Solo (David) and Mary Wainer (Alejandro), sons Matt (Christina), Frank (Michele) and Scooter and 18 grandchildren: Sarah Truxton, Aaron Truxton, Rebecca Truxton, Annelise Truxton, Maria Truxton, Jacob Friedrich (Jenna); Jonah Friedrich (Madison), Hannah Friedrich, Sophia Friedrich, Morgan Friedrich, Travis Friedrich, Caleb Friedrich, Danielle Friedrich, Michaela Friedrich, Claire Friedrich, Benjamin Wainer, Eli Wainer and Jacob Wainer.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Friday, June 10th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 am, Saturday, June 11th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Father Connors Endowment Fund or Central Catholic Friedrich Scholarship or a charity of their choice.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
