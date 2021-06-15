At approximately 9:40 p.m. emergency dispatch received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on the 200 block of Las Palmas Avenue.
The victim, an as yet unidentified Patterson resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Stanislaus County Sheriff's MAIT (Major Accident Investigation Team) members are on scene.
Witnesses state the man was crossing from the south to the north side of Las Palmas Avenue when he was struck.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.
